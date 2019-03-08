Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Madeline T. (Glennon) Swist. View Sign

MANCHESTER - Madeline T. (Glennon) Swist, 93, of Manchester, died March 6, 2019, in her home surrounded by her family after a period of declining health.



She was born in Manchester on Sept. 12, 1925, to Martin and Margaret (Lally) Glennon. She lived in Manchester for most of her life.



Madeline worked as a registered nurse for several years at several New Hampshire hospitals including Sacred Heart Hospital in Manchester. She was a devout Catholic and was a longtime active communicant of St. Catherine Church. She especially enjoyed time spent with her family.



She was predeceased by her husband of 60 years, Walter P. Swist, in 2010 and five siblings, John Glennon, Donald Glennon, Muriel Virgin, Marion Thompson and Margaret Sylvester.



The family includes four children, Walter P. Swist Jr., Mark S. Swist and Mary L. Krell and her husband, Paul, all of Manchester and Thomas M. Swist and his wife, Shawna Healy, of Rye; three grandchildren, Jillian Swist, Shawn Swist and Erin Krell; a brother, Robert Glennon of Bayse, VA; cousins and many nieces and nephews.



Madeline's family would like to thank the home hospice team from Concord Regional VNA Hospice, especially, Shannon, Davis, Dwayne, Tanya and Sue. You were always there to help us. You brightened our days with your amazing care and wonderful conversations. Also, we would like to thank Dr. Alfredo Perez and his staff for taking such great care of our mother during the last few years, especially the last few months of her life. We can never thank both groups enough for everything they did for us.



SERVICES: Calling hours are Monday from 4 to 7 p.m. in Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, 1799 Elm St., corner of North Street, Manchester. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. at St. Catherine Church, 267 Webster St., Manchester. Committal prayers will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, 448 Donald St., Bedford.



Memorial donations may be made to Concord Regional VNA Hospice, 33 Pillsbury St., Concord, NH 03301



To leave a message of condolence, visit



1799 Elm St

Manchester , NH 03104

1799 Elm St
Manchester , NH 03104
603-625-6951

