Service Information French and Rising Funeral Home 17 South Mast Street Goffstown , NH 03045 (603)-497-4711

Mae Lorraine Bunton, 90, died peacefully on April 5, 2020, in Manchester, N.H, with family at her side.



Born on May 11, 1929, in Manchester, she was the daughter of Henry and Blanche (Stuart) Roy.



Mae enjoyed spending her winters in Florida while spending her summers in York Beach, Maine. She loved walking and spending time with her family and friends. She worked at Sylvania in Hillsborough for several years. Mae then taught herself to type and found employment at Blue Cross and Blue Shield of NH (now Anthem) where she worked for 18 years before retiring.



Mae was predeceased by her beloved husband, George Bunton. She is survived by her son John Bunton and his wife Bobbi; son George Bunton and wife Marie; daughter Susan Merritt; son David Bunton and his wife Monique; daughter Alice Piroso and her husband Ronnie; 10 grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.



SERVICES: Funeral Services will be held at St. Lawrence Church, Goffstown N.H., at a later date due to the COVID-19 virus.



For more information or to sign an online guestbook, please visit



In lieu of flowers please consider making a memorial donation to the NH Food Bank to assist with the impacts of the coronavirus emergency: NH Food Bank, Department F, PO BOX 5000 Manchester, NH 03108-5000.



