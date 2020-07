Mae Lorraine Bunton, 90, died peacefully on April 5, 2020 in Manchester, NH with family at her side. Born on May 11, 1929, in Manchester she was the daughter of Henry and Blanche (Stuart) Roy.Mae enjoyed spending her winters in Florida while spending her summers in York Beach, Maine. She loved walking and spending time with her family and friends. She worked at Sylvania in Hillsborough for several years. Mae then taught herself to type and found employment at Blue Cross and Blue Shield of NH (now Anthem) where she worked for 18 years before retiring.Mae was predeceased by her beloved husband, George Bunton. She is survived by her son John Bunton and his wife Bobbi, son George Bunton and wife Marie, daughter Susan Merritt, son David Bunton and his wife Monique, daughter Alice Piroso and her husband Ronnie, ten grandchildren and many great grandchildren, great great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.A graveside service will be held on Thursday July 23, 11am at the Westlawn Cemetery, 125 North Mast Street, Goffstown, NH 03045.In lieu of flowers please consider making a memorial donation to the NH Food Bank to assist with the impacts of the coronavirus emergency: NH Food Bank, Department F, PO BOX 5000 Manchester, NH 03108-500. For more information or to sign an online guestbook please visit www.frenchandrising.com