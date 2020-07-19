1/1
Mae Lorraine Bunton
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mae's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mae Lorraine Bunton, 90, died peacefully on April 5, 2020 in Manchester, NH with family at her side. Born on May 11, 1929, in Manchester she was the daughter of Henry and Blanche (Stuart) Roy.

Mae enjoyed spending her winters in Florida while spending her summers in York Beach, Maine. She loved walking and spending time with her family and friends. She worked at Sylvania in Hillsborough for several years. Mae then taught herself to type and found employment at Blue Cross and Blue Shield of NH (now Anthem) where she worked for 18 years before retiring.

Mae was predeceased by her beloved husband, George Bunton. She is survived by her son John Bunton and his wife Bobbi, son George Bunton and wife Marie, daughter Susan Merritt, son David Bunton and his wife Monique, daughter Alice Piroso and her husband Ronnie, ten grandchildren and many great grandchildren, great great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held on Thursday July 23, 11am at the Westlawn Cemetery, 125 North Mast Street, Goffstown, NH 03045.

In lieu of flowers please consider making a memorial donation to the NH Food Bank to assist with the impacts of the coronavirus emergency: NH Food Bank, Department F, PO BOX 5000 Manchester, NH 03108-500. For more information or to sign an online guestbook please visit www.frenchandrising.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Union Leader on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
23
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Westlawn Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
French & Rising - Goffstown
17 South Mast Street
Goffstown, NH 03045
(603) 497-4711
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved