Malcolm Oliver Clifford, 81, passed away November 25, 2020 at the Oceanside Skilled Rehabilitation in Hampton, NH. He was born February 6, 1939 in Waltham, MA, son of the late Warren L. Clifford and Lucy (Wass) Clifford.
Malcolm grew up in Waltham, MA one of two children in his family. He graduated from Waltham High School and within a few years enlisted into the United States Air Force. He served honorably from 1959-1961 and was discharged as an Airman Second Class. He fell in love with Lily Greenwood and on June 13, 1964 they were wed. For the last 60 years, they were residents in Raymond, NH. Malcolm was a longtime educator often working multiple jobs at the same time. He earned his bachelor degree in teaching from Salem State College in Salem, MA and later earned his master degree from UNH. Malcolm taught in the business department in typing, accounting and computers at Exeter High School for 33 years. In the summers, he taught courses at Phillips Exeter Academy for 27 years. Malcolm was raised Episcopalian, but to support Lily's religious faith, he was a longtime member of the Raymond Methodist Church where their wedding was held. Malcolm went above and beyond with the maintenance needs at the church for many years. He was a longtime dedicated member of the Raymond Lions Club where he held numerous positions including treasurer, secretary and longtime President.
Besides his love for his family, Malcolm's greatest passion was in sled dog racing. He spent nearly 6 decade's sled dog racing all over New England and he started Silver Belle Kennel with Registered Siberian Huskies. Malcolm was a longtime member of the New England Sled Dog Club where he had made many lifelong friendships. His love for sledding has continued into two family generations with his son and granddaughter for which Malcolm was so proud and grateful for.
He is survived by his loving wife, Lily Clifford, daughter, Jean Clifford, son, Edward M. Clifford, granddaughter, Nova Clifford and her mother, Jenn Perkins, sister-in-law, Geneva Clifford, nieces, Barbara Swift, Ginny St. Martin, Brenda Courchaine, and Marcia Clifford, nephew, Kenny Clifford and many great nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Malcolm was predeceased by his brother, Warren L. Clifford Jr.
Visiting hours will be held on Friday, December 4, 2020 from 3:00-5:00 PM at the Brewitt Funeral Home, Raymond, NH. Masks and social distancing are required.
Private services will be held for the family.
Burial will be in the New Pine Grove Cemetery at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the Raymond Lions Club, PO Box 461, Raymond, NH 03077.
For more information, please visit www.brewittfuneralhome.com