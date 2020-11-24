Malcolm Varney Morgrage 83, of Goffstown passed away peacefully on November 21, 2020 at Concord Hospital. He was born in Goffstown, NH on November 9th, 1937, The son of Theron and Freda, and a graduate of Goffstown High School.
Malcolm enlisted in the US Army in 1956, and ultimately transitioned to the Army/Air National Guard which led to a lifelong Military career, including his service in the 1159th MEDCO Air Ambulance in Concord, NH, retiring in 1997 as a SFC (E7) after a 41 year Military Career.
Malcolm was a communicant of The Bethany Chapel in Manchester, NH where he served as Trustee, and was a Choir Member. He was an avid Nascar fan (24), a lover of Country Music and Western Culture.
After retirement, he spent several years volunteering with many organizations including the Goffstown Historical Society, and Bethany Chapel.
Malcolm married the love of his life Dorothy, together they loved 6 children: Gary (Hope) Morgrage, Randy (Anabel) Morgrage, Paul (Cheryl) Peters-Lewis, Sue (Al) Rivet, Julie Smith, Jim Marchillo and all of their Children.
His siblings include; Barry (Cecile) Morgrage, Gail Morgrage, Nancy Morgrage-Hamel and their Families.
Malcolm will forever be loved by his extended family with whom he shared numerous special bonds, as our Pop, Papa, G-Papa, Uncle Mac and Mac. He also had nicknames for many of his loved ones and will lovingly be remembered for his impressions of "Donald Duck" and a knack for finding your "tickle bones".
Malcolm was predeceased by his parents Theron and Freda, and his sons Gary and Randy.
A celebration of life, along with interment and full Military Honors, is being planned for a later date in the NH Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen, NH at the family's convenience.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in his memory to one of Malcolm's favorite organizations, or charities - Bethany Chapel of Manchester, NH; The Goffstown Historical Society; The Wounded Worrier Project; or the DAV
. For more information or to sign an online guestbook please visit www.frenchandrising.com