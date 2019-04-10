Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Malvina A. Toomy. View Sign

LONDONDERRY - Malvina A. Toomy, 89, died Monday, April 8, 2019, in Elliot Hospital, Manchester.



Born in Stoneham, Mass., on Nov. 16, 1929, she was the daughter of the late John and Mary (Sweeney) Ainslie. She had been a resident of Londonderry for the past 17 years, formerly living in Reading and Stoneham, Mass. She was a graduate of the Girls Catholic High School in Malden, Mass.



She had been employed as a collection manager for Suburban Real Estate News. Malvina loved ballroom dancing, was a great cook, and loved to entertain and be with her family.



Family members include her children, John S. Toomy and wife Gay of Hudson, Mass., Mark C. Toomy of Northboro, Mass., Michael J. Toomy and wife Leslie of Londonderry, and Kathleen Bedell and husband Larry of Londonderry; 14 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and her sister-in-law, Carolyn Ainslie of Syracuse, N.Y. She was predeceased by her husband, James Toomy in 1983; a daughter, Maryanne Toomy; and a brother, Jack Ainslie.



SERVICES: Calling hours are Thursday, April 11, from 5 to 7 p.m. in Peabody Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 15 Birch St., Derry. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated Friday at 10:30 a.m. at St. Mark's Parish, 1 South Road, Londonderry. Burial will follow in Lindenwood Cemetery, Stoneham, Mass.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the , 30 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01710, in memory of her husband James Toomy. To send a condolence or for more information, please visit

