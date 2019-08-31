Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dr. Manning M. Aboozia. View Sign Service Information Davis Funeral Home 1 Lock Street Nashua , NH 03064-2238 (603)-883-3401 Visitation 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM Davis Funeral Home 1 Lock Street Nashua , NH 03064-2238 View Map Graveside service 11:00 AM St. Mary's Cemetery 190 Lynnfield Street Lynn , MA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Manning Manoochehr Aboozia, MD, 85, of Merrimack died Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at the Community Hospice House in Merrimack surrounded by his family. He was the loving husband of Mary Malone Aboozia.



Born on November 18, 1933 in Tabriz, Iran, he was the oldest of three children and the son of the late Mahmood Aboozia and Sakineh (Nanejani) Aboozia. The family moved to Tehran, Iran when Dr. Aboozia was nine years old.



After graduating from Alborz College Dr. Aboozia obtained his MD degree from the University of Tehran Medical School.



He emigrated to the USA in 1958 and completed his internship at Lynn Hospital, Lynn, MA. He did his first year of surgical residency at the Lutheran Hospital in Cleveland, Ohio and completed his residency at the Carney Hospital Boston, MA.



After completing his training, he and Mary settled in Nashua in 1969, and in 2000 moved to Merrimack. He practiced general surgery in Nashua from 1969 to 1998 serving on the staff of both St. Joseph's Hospital and Memorial Hospital/Southern New Hampshire Medical Center.



Dr Aboozia was a member of the American Medical Association, New Hampshire Medical Association and the Metropolitan Opera Guild. He will be greatly missed by all.



He enjoyed skiing, classical music and opera, traveling, gardening and photography.



Besides his loving wife, survivors include two sons, Mark Aboozia and his wife Brooke, and their children Brynn and Chase Aboozia of Pelham, NY, Brian Aboozia and his wife Timberly Matonic of Los Angeles, CA, two sisters Parvin Toussi of Tehran, Iran and Mahvash Afsari and her husband Farook of Menlo Park, CA, two nephews Babak and Siomak Toussi of Tehran, Iran and two nieces Mishan and Nealan Afsari of Menlo Park and San Francisco, CA and many cousins.







SERVICES: Visiting hours will be held on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 from 3:00-5:00 pm at The DAVIS FUNERAL HOME, One Lock St., Nashua, NH 03064. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday September 4, 2019 at 11:00 am at St. Mary's Cemetery 190 Lynnfield Street, Lynn MA 01904. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited at attend and may meet at the cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Dr. Aboozia's loving memory to: Community Hospice House, 210 Naticook Road, Merrimack, NH 03054 or to St. Joseph Hospital Cancer Center, 172 Kinsley St., Nashua, NH 03060. An online guest book is available at

Manning Manoochehr Aboozia, MD, 85, of Merrimack died Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at the Community Hospice House in Merrimack surrounded by his family. He was the loving husband of Mary Malone Aboozia.Born on November 18, 1933 in Tabriz, Iran, he was the oldest of three children and the son of the late Mahmood Aboozia and Sakineh (Nanejani) Aboozia. The family moved to Tehran, Iran when Dr. Aboozia was nine years old.After graduating from Alborz College Dr. Aboozia obtained his MD degree from the University of Tehran Medical School.He emigrated to the USA in 1958 and completed his internship at Lynn Hospital, Lynn, MA. He did his first year of surgical residency at the Lutheran Hospital in Cleveland, Ohio and completed his residency at the Carney Hospital Boston, MA.After completing his training, he and Mary settled in Nashua in 1969, and in 2000 moved to Merrimack. He practiced general surgery in Nashua from 1969 to 1998 serving on the staff of both St. Joseph's Hospital and Memorial Hospital/Southern New Hampshire Medical Center.Dr Aboozia was a member of the American Medical Association, New Hampshire Medical Association and the Metropolitan Opera Guild. He will be greatly missed by all.He enjoyed skiing, classical music and opera, traveling, gardening and photography.Besides his loving wife, survivors include two sons, Mark Aboozia and his wife Brooke, and their children Brynn and Chase Aboozia of Pelham, NY, Brian Aboozia and his wife Timberly Matonic of Los Angeles, CA, two sisters Parvin Toussi of Tehran, Iran and Mahvash Afsari and her husband Farook of Menlo Park, CA, two nephews Babak and Siomak Toussi of Tehran, Iran and two nieces Mishan and Nealan Afsari of Menlo Park and San Francisco, CA and many cousins.SERVICES: Visiting hours will be held on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 from 3:00-5:00 pm at The DAVIS FUNERAL HOME, One Lock St., Nashua, NH 03064. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday September 4, 2019 at 11:00 am at St. Mary's Cemetery 190 Lynnfield Street, Lynn MA 01904. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited at attend and may meet at the cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Dr. Aboozia's loving memory to: Community Hospice House, 210 Naticook Road, Merrimack, NH 03054 or to St. Joseph Hospital Cancer Center, 172 Kinsley St., Nashua, NH 03060. An online guest book is available at www.davisfuneralhomenh.com , (603-883-3401) "ONE MEMORY LIGHTS ANOTHER". Published in Union Leader on Aug. 31, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Union Leader Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close