Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Manon Simone "Mona" (Masson) Labrecque. View Sign Service Information Durning, Bykowski & Young Funeral Home, Inc. 285 Manchester Street Manchester , NH 03103-5210 (603)-624-4845 Calling hours 10:30 AM - 11:30 AM Durning, Bykowski & Young Funeral Home, Inc. 285 Manchester Street Manchester , NH 03103-5210 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 12:00 PM St. Catherine of Siena Church Manchester , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary





Born in Trois-Rivieres, Quebec, Canada, on March 18, 1952, she was the daughter of Gail (Robert) and Jean-Paul Masson.



She attended Immaculata High School, part of what is now Trinity High School, and Hesser College.



With her first husband, Jean-Claude Labrecque, the couple welcomed three sons into their home. Later in life, she married James Keach.



In Manchester, Manon worked odd jobs as a nurse's aide and later in the textile mills. In 1979, she began working for Velcro USA. She retired from Velcro with more than 35 years of dedicated service as a project technician in the research and development department.



Manon was accomplished at sewing and weaving. She was a generous and warm individual who loved reading, the Science Channel, and, above all else, her family. She enjoyed going to the beach and would eat at Brown's Lobster Pound any chance she could. She was a lifelong learner especially in regard to interior design.



Family members include her father, Jean-Paul Masson of Manchester; her younger sister, Patricia Bernard of Manchester; her husband, James Keach of Colebrook; her former husband, Jean-Claude Labrecque of Manchester; her three sons, Daniel Labrecque and his wife Lynn McCarthy of Farmington, Steve and Tracie Labrecque of Manchester, and Scott Labrecque and Nicole Weldon-Labrecque of Goffstown; her six grandchildren, Joshua Labrecque, Bobby Labrecque, Matthew Labrecque, Brendan Labrecque, Rose-Lynn Labrecque, and Ryan Labrecque.



She was predeceased by her mother, Gail Masson.



.



SERVICES: A calling hour is Thursday, Jan. 16, from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. in Durning, Bykowski & Young Funeral Home, 285 Manchester St., Manchester.



A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated Thursday, Jan. 16, at noon from St. Catherine of Siena Church, Manchester. All are welcome to attend and celebrate the life of Manon Labrecque. Burial will be at a later date.



Please visit



The family would like to thank the Elliot Hospital staff for their efforts, care and dedication.



Memorial donations may be made to The Mary & John Elliot Charitable Foundation, Bedford Commons, 701 Riverway Place, Building 7, Bedford, N.H. 03110-9930 or online.



MANCHESTER - Manon Simone "Mona" (Masson) Labrecque, 67, of Manchester, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, in Elliot Hospital surrounded by her family after a brief illness.Born in Trois-Rivieres, Quebec, Canada, on March 18, 1952, she was the daughter of Gail (Robert) and Jean-Paul Masson.She attended Immaculata High School, part of what is now Trinity High School, and Hesser College.With her first husband, Jean-Claude Labrecque, the couple welcomed three sons into their home. Later in life, she married James Keach.In Manchester, Manon worked odd jobs as a nurse's aide and later in the textile mills. In 1979, she began working for Velcro USA. She retired from Velcro with more than 35 years of dedicated service as a project technician in the research and development department.Manon was accomplished at sewing and weaving. She was a generous and warm individual who loved reading, the Science Channel, and, above all else, her family. She enjoyed going to the beach and would eat at Brown's Lobster Pound any chance she could. She was a lifelong learner especially in regard to interior design.Family members include her father, Jean-Paul Masson of Manchester; her younger sister, Patricia Bernard of Manchester; her husband, James Keach of Colebrook; her former husband, Jean-Claude Labrecque of Manchester; her three sons, Daniel Labrecque and his wife Lynn McCarthy of Farmington, Steve and Tracie Labrecque of Manchester, and Scott Labrecque and Nicole Weldon-Labrecque of Goffstown; her six grandchildren, Joshua Labrecque, Bobby Labrecque, Matthew Labrecque, Brendan Labrecque, Rose-Lynn Labrecque, and Ryan Labrecque.She was predeceased by her mother, Gail Masson.SERVICES: A calling hour is Thursday, Jan. 16, from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. in Durning, Bykowski & Young Funeral Home, 285 Manchester St., Manchester.A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated Thursday, Jan. 16, at noon from St. Catherine of Siena Church, Manchester. All are welcome to attend and celebrate the life of Manon Labrecque. Burial will be at a later date.Please visit www.durningbykowskiandyoung.com for online condolences.The family would like to thank the Elliot Hospital staff for their efforts, care and dedication.Memorial donations may be made to The Mary & John Elliot Charitable Foundation, Bedford Commons, 701 Riverway Place, Building 7, Bedford, N.H. 03110-9930 or online. Published in Union Leader on Jan. 14, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Union Leader Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close