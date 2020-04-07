Manuel C. "Manny" "Phil" Phillips, 87, of Manchester, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, April 4, 2020 at Elliot Hospital surrounded by his loving family.
Born on May 13, 1932 in Providence, RI, he was the son of the late Samuel and Julia (Rose) Phillips.
Manny was educated in the local schools and went on to proudly serve his country in the United States Air Force and NH Air National Guard where he worked in the Jet Engine Shop, motor pool, finishing his career as the Senior Enlisted Advisor He was also the Corps Director for the Muchachos Jr. Drum and Bugle Corps. He was a volunteer bus driver for Maple Leaf Nursing Home for many years. He enjoyed spending time with his family, doing yard work and tinkering with things, fondly known as "Mr. Fix-It" to many.
He is survived by his wife, Sue (Rittall) Phillips of Manchester with whom he shared 65 years; his children, Rose Bournival of Allenstown, John Phillips and his wife Terri of Bristol, Maureen Noel and her husband Ron of Pittsfield, Bruce Phillips and his wife Susan of Pembroke and Mark Phillips and his wife Wanda of Manchester, sister, Rose Reinhardt of Attleboro, MA. He is also survived by ten grandchildren, twenty-three great grandchildren and one great great grandchild as well as many nieces and nephews.
Adhering to the directives of the State of New Hampshire and the CDC, services will be private. A Celebration of Manny's life will be held at a later date. The Petit-Roan Funeral Home in Pembroke is assisting the family with arrangements. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit www.petitroan.com
Published in Union Leader on Apr. 7, 2020