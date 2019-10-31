|
Calling hours
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
View Map
Connor-Healy Funeral Home
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
View Map
Saint Catherine of Siena Church
MANCHESTER - Manuel J. "Manny" Soares Sr., 78, of Manchester, died October 28, 2019, after a period of declining health.
Born in Manchester on May 12, 1941, he was the son of Antonio and Yvonne (Champagne) Soares.
Manuel graduated from Bishop Bradley High School, Class of 1960.
During the Vietnam War, he served in the U.S. Navy.
A successful businessman, Manuel enjoyed the day-to-day operations of owning Consumer Auto Repair for 45 years.
Devoted to his faith, he was a communicant of Saint Catherine of Siena Church.
An avid outdoorsman, Manny enjoyed hunting.
Manny was humble and gentle by nature. He gave himself wholeheartedly to his wife, children, and grandchildren. His family was a source of great joy to him and he was especially fond of his grandchildren.
Family members include his wife of 58 years, Nancy E. (Harrington) Soares; two sons, Manuel J. Soares Jr. and his wife, Genevieve, and Matthew Soares and his wife, Susan; a daughter, Elizabeth Girard and her fiance, Paul Comarcho; eight grandchildren, Devin, Samuel, Manuel III, William, Hannah, Mary, Hailey, and Abigal; a great-grandson, Elijah Girard; two sisters, Violet Lauziere and Lynda Longway; a brother, Richard Soares; and nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brothers, John, Raymond, Antonio, Philip and Arthur as well as his sisters, May Ann Soares and Cecile Tickler.
SERVICES: Calling hours are Tuesday, November 5, from 4 to 7 p.m. in Connor-Healy Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 537 Union St., Manchester, NH.
The funeral will be held Wednesday, November 6, with a Mass of Christian burial to be celebrated at 10 a.m. from Saint Catherine of Siena Church, Webster Street, Manchester, NH.
Burial with military honors will follow in New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery, Boscawen, NH.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Liberty House, 75 W. Baker St., Manchester, NH 03103.
For more information, please visit: www.connorhealy.com.
Published in Union Leader on Oct. 31, 2019
