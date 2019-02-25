Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marc Orrin Brotman. View Sign

Marc Orrin Brotman, 61, of Derry, NH, passed away on Saturday February 23, 2019, at his home on his own terms. He was born in Boston, MA on June 12, 1957, son of Alan Brotman and the late Beverly Tankel Brotman. Marc was a hard working man who was very proud of his work as an electrician. For him, it was more of a calling than a job. In addition to his work as an electrician, he also started and operated many other successful businesses during his life. He was a die-hard Patriots fan, loved to travel, tinker on things at home, and maintain his saltwater fish tanks. He enjoyed taking care of his home and yard, and he even built the home that he and his family live in. He had a larger than life personality and could light up a room just by walking in. Marc remained close to many of his childhood friends, having many annual parties where they all would gather and celebrate life and friendship. He also loved the congregation at his temple Ruach Israel in Needham, MA. He will be remembered as a devoted husband, loving father, beloved son, brother, uncle and friend.



Marc is survived by his beloved wife of 33 years, Anne Brotman of Derry, his son, Leonard Brotman and partner Jacqui Marrone, of Manchester, NH, his father, Alan Brotman of Delray Beach, FL, brother, Lon Brotman of Vernon, CT, two sisters, Nancy Valchuis of Southborough, MA, and Nicole Rodriguez of Boston, MA, and in-laws, Angelo and Marie Russo of Everett, MA, Joseph and Pauline Russo of Medway, MA, Michelle and Charlie Smith of Derry, NH; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, in-laws and friends.



The family will be sitting Shiva on Monday, February 25, 2019 from 6- 8pm, Tuesday, February 26, 2019 from 6- 8pm, and Wednesday, February 27, 2019 from 6- 8pm at the family's home in Derry. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, February 28, 2019 at 6:30pm at Ruach Israel Temple in Needham, MA. Memorial contributions may be made to Donate Life New England, 60 First Avenue, Waltham, MA 02451 or the Ruach Israel Temple, 754 Greendale Avenue, Needham, MA 02492. The Peabody Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 15 Birch Street, Derry is assisting the family with arrangements. To send a condolence or for more information, please visit,





15 Birch Street

Derry , NH 03038

(603) 432-2801 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Union Leader on Feb. 25, 2019

