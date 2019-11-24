Guest Book View Sign Service Information Waters Funeral Home - Concord 50 S. MAIN ST Concord , NH 03301 (603)-225-5707 Visitation 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Waters Funeral Home - Concord 50 S. MAIN ST Concord , NH 03301 View Map Funeral service 12:00 PM Waters Funeral Home - Concord 50 S. MAIN ST Concord , NH 03301 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Marc Paul Lanteigne, 58, of Concord, passed away peacefully and surrounded by his loving wife and children after a courageous battle with cancer on Nov. 21, 2019.



Marc was originally from Athol, Mass., and graduated from Athol High School. Spending most of his life in Concord, Marc built his career in construction working at Grappone Industrial, Chadwick-BaRoss, and for the past 30-plus years as a Parts Manager at Nortrax in Pembroke, N.H.



Marc found the greatest pleasures in life being at his camp in Swanton, Vt., with his family and friends. Marc could always be found on his golf cart, jet skis, or sitting in his rocking chair by the fire. He also loved taking family vacations. When not at camp, Marc enjoyed spending time at home working on his yard. He was an extremely hard worker that loved his job, a dedicated husband, and a loving father and grandfather.



Marc is survived by his best friend and loving wife, Trina Loughery of Concord; his three daughters, Michelle Lanteigne and her future husband Adam Burgess of Massachusetts, Renee Lanteigne of Florida, Tabitha Caddy and her husband Johnny of Concord; his son, William Ahern and his wife Chelsea of Concord; his grandchildren, Carmen Ahern, Lexi Ruggiero, and Hudson Caddy; his brothers, Stephen of Arizona, Jon of Amherst, Mass., Peter and his wife Janet, Christopher, and Jean all of Athol, Mass.; his sister, Theresa DeOlivera and her husband Ze of New Jersey; as well as several nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.



Marc is predeceased by his parents Joseph and Lillian, his brother David, and his granddaughter Mariah Mae Ahern.



SERVICES: Visiting hours will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 26, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Waters Funeral Home, 50 South Main St. Concord, NH. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 27 at noon in the chapel of the Waters Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Maple Grove Cemetery in Concord after a procession to his home.

