Marcel A. Pinard, 94, of Manchester, passed away on October 24, 2019 at the Elliot Hospital.
He was born in Manchester on May 5, 1925, the youngest of six children of Joseph and Beatrice (Caron) Pinard. He worked at the Amoskeag Mills for several years before enlisting in the United States Navy, and served on the USS Quincy during the invasion of France during World War II. He was also serving when President Roosevelt went aboard to meet with Prime Minister Churchill and other dignitaries at the Yalta Conference.
After the war, he returned to Manchester and took up carpentry. This was to be his profession for the next 55 years until his retirement. He also enjoyed working outside in his vegetable garden. He was a former parishioner of St. Theresa and Sacred Heart Church and a current parishioner of Blessed Sacrament Church. He was also a member of the Catholic War Veterans.
He was devoted to his family and leaves behind his wife of 68 years, Rita (Gauthier) Pinard; two sons, Daniel Pinard and his wife Barbara of Goffstown and Michael Pinard and his wife Jane of Manchester; two daughters, Elaine Berube of Goffstown and Louise Lavoie and her husband Brian of Manchester; four grandsons, Gregory, Devon, David, and Jesse; a great-grandson, Benjamin; and many nephews, nieces, and cousins.
SERVICES: A calling hour will take place on Tuesday morning from 10 to 11 a.m. in Blessed Sacrament Church with a Mass of Christian burial to follow at 11 a.m. Burial will be private.
The family asks that no flowers be sent but donations may be made in his memory to a .
Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium, Manchester, is assisting with arrangements. To view an online tribute, to send condolences to the family, or for more information, visit www.phaneuf.net.
Published in Union Leader on Oct. 27, 2019