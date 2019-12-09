|
CONTOOCOOK - Marcel C. Pion, 80, of Contoocook, formerly of Manchester, passed away on Dec. 5, 2019, in Hackett Hill Health Care Center, Hooksett.
Born in Waterbury, Conn., on April 7, 1939, he was the son of the late Paul and Germaine (Lafrenier) Pion.
He served in the New Hampshire Army National Guard.
Before retiring, he worked as the service manager for Electrolux for 48 years.
An avid golfer, he was a member of Intervale Country Club for 50 years.
He was predeceased by his wife of 42 years, Gloria (Simard) Pion, who died in 2005.
Family members include his daughters, Charlene Robertson and her husband John of Conway, S.C., and Elaine Donellan of Cincinnati, Ohio; his son, Michael Pion and his wife Lee Ann of Conway, S.C.; five grandchildren, Daniel, Kathryn, Jennifer, Emily, and Timothy; his sisters, Jeanne Daneault and her husband Maurice of Conway, S.C., and Susan Martin and her husband Philip of Hooksett; and nieces, nephews and cousins.
SERVICES: Calling hours are Friday, Dec. 13, from 1 to 3 p.m. and 5 to 7 p.m. in Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 250 Coolidge Ave., Manchester.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Saturday, Dec. 14, at 10 a.m. from St. Marie Church. Committal services with military honors followed by entombment will take place in Mount Calvary Cemetery Mausoleum.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, Ill. 60601.
To view an online tribute, send condolences to the family, or for more information, visit www.phaneuf.net.
Published in Union Leader on Dec. 9, 2019
