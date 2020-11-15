Marcel Cotnoir passed away on Oct. 27 after a brief illness.



He was born Feb. 15, 1932, in Sherbrooke, Canada. He was predeceased by his parents, Eugene and Marguerite Cotnoir and his daughter, Sylvia Orman.



He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Jacqueline Cotnoir; and his children, Francine Kinney and her husband, Dan, of Epsom, Luc Cotnoir of Concord, Real Cotnoir and his wife, Debra, of Epsom, Ann Masten and her late husband, Sydney, of Epsom and Rosa and David Denis of Manchester; nine grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.



A memorial to be held at a later date.



