Marcel L. "Mike" Beliveau, 90, of Manchester, peacefully passed October 29, 2020 at the Villa Crest Nursing and Retirement Community after a period of declining health.
He was born in Manchester on February 1, 1930 to Idola and Violet (Allaire) Beliveau.
During the Korean War, he served in the U.S. Marine Corps.
Marcel was the owner and operator of United Glass and Contract Glazing, both in Manchester. He was very active with the Boy Scouts of America and had served as district commissioner in Hillsborough County. He also served on the City of Manchester Planning Board for 18 years.
He was a member of the Richelieu Club, Knights of Columbus, American Legion Sweeney Post 2 Honor Guard, VFW, Joliet Club, and Intervale Country Club, all in Manchester. He enjoyed sailing, boating on the river, gardening, golfing, playing cribbage, loved tennis and skiing in his younger years and time spent with his family and friends.
He was predeceased by his first wife, Edith (Langlois) Beliveau in 1977; a son, Marc R. Beliveau in 2004 and a brother, Jacques E. "Jack" Beliveau in 2017.
He is survived by his wife, Sylvia (Sevigny) Beliveau of Manchester; four children, Daniel Beliveau and his wife, Verna, of Manchester, Denise Perrins and her husband, Steve, of Anchorage, AK, and Diane Beliveau and her husband, Tom Tierney and Michael Beliveau and his wife, Marie, all of Manchester; three step-children, Tammy Mack and her husband, Richard, of Merrimack, Steve Lord and his wife, Patti, and Christine Lord, all of Manchester; many grandchildren and great grandchildren; three siblings, Maurice Beliveau of Bedford, George Beliveau of Manchester and Jean Beliveau and his wife, Cheryl, of Moultonborough.
SERVICES: A wake with masks, social distancing and limited interaction with the family is Monday (11/9) from 4 to 7 p.m. at Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, 1799 Elm St., Manchester. Marcel will have military honors during a private committal service at Mt. Calvary Mausoleum, Manchester. Family and friends are invited to a celebration of life to be held on Sunday (11/15) from 2 to 5 p.m. at Sweeney Post #2, American Legion, 251 Maple St. Manchester.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
of NH, 166 S. River Rd., Suite 210, Bedford, NH 03110
To leave a message of condolence, see the obituary at www.lambertfuneralhome.com