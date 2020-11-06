Mike my good friend and neighbor. Having first met you at the Club Jolliet 40 years ago I have always benefited from your counsel and insight. I also learned that you served in the Air National Guard with my dad and always spoke proudly of those who served including your son Dan serving then at Ft Bennington. From you sailing stories to your military stories and remembering fun times with Sylvia. Lynn and I will miss you as our neighbor and friend but take comfort in seeing a life well lived.

Jim Normand

Friend