Dear Irene; Roger; Dick; Janet & family, Sorry to learn of Marcy's passing. Such nice memories I have of the many years knowing both of your parents Ray & Marcy going back to our grammar school days at St. Augstin School & Church. And of course the many years of Ray & my dad being part of a foursome at their weekly Sunday morning golf game at Derryfield C. C. Ray & Marcy enjoyed many wonderful years together and my sincere sympathy to the entire Dumas family.

Ken Vachon

Family Friend