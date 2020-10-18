Marceline B. (Latulippe) Dumas, 91, of Manchester, died October 13, 2020 at Mt. Carmel Nursing and Rehabilitation Center after a period of declining health.
She was born in Manchester on January 19, 1929 to Francis and Estelle (Danielson) Latulippe. She lived in Manchester for most of her life and had wintered in Florida for many years.
She was predeceased by her husband, Raymond A. Dumas in 2018; a grandson, Stephen Maurier; two brothers, Roger and Leo Latulippe; and a brother-in-law, Gerard Dumas.
She is survived by five children, Irene Dumas-Maurier and her husband, Roger, Richard Dumas and his wife, Janet, Ann Belair and her husband, Duane, Diane Early and her husband, David and Elaine Smith and her husband, Sean; six grandchildren, Zachary, Matthew, Joshua, Brandon, Christopher and Abigail; sister-in-law Pauline Dumas; and nephew and nieces.
Marceline enjoyed playing cards, knitting, crocheting and traveling with her husband,
especially on cruises.
She was especially fond of the holidays and enjoyed her time with family and friends.
She was a member of the American Legion Ladies Auxiliary Unit 54 in Bedford.
SERVICES: A private interment ceremony is planned at the NH State Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen NH. The family plans on arranging a memorial service once the pandemic is under control.
Memorial donations may be made to the Precious Blood Monastery, 700 Bridge St., Manchester, NH 03104 or any charity of your choice
.
The family wishes to thank the staff at Mt Carmel for their loving care of Marcy.
Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, Manchester is assisting the family with arrangements. To leave a message of condolence, see the obituary atwww.lambertfuneralhome.com