Marcelle Aurelia Belanger (Stratton), 80, of Manchester, New Hampshire passed away on July 3, 2020. Born on July 26, 1939 in Keene NH, she was the daughter of Ann-Marie (Hebert) and Leon Stratton.



Marcelle was a lifelong resident of Manchester and was enjoying retirement from AT&T when she departed this life unexpectantly. She enjoyed watching nature shows, loved (and hated) the Boston Red Sox, and was an avid reader. Marcelle was a beloved mother and grandmother. "Nana" was very involved in her grandchildren's lives during their early years. She helped providing care for her grandchildren and was supportive of her own children. She will be missed by all.



She is predeceased by her loving son Francis Lemon. She is survived by her daughter Jo- Ann Miller and her husband Mark, son David Lemon and his wife Maureen, son Bobby Lemon, daughter Michelle Hutchinson, son John Rice and his wife Tina, along with many grandchildren and great grandchildren.



A graveside service with immediate burial will be held at St. Augustin Cemetery for the immediate family.



