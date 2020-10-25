1/1
Marcelle J. (Lemire) Huard
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marcelle's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marcelle J. Huard (Lemire), 90, of Dracut, MA and formerly of Manchester, NH, passed away peacefully on October 16, 2020 after a period of declining health. She was born in Manchester, NH on August 23, 1930, and was the daughter of the late Henri and Leopoldine (Drapeau) Lemire. She grew up in the Queen City and was educated at Saint George Schools.

She was married to the love of her life, Marcel Huard, and together they shared 63 years of life and love. She was a dedicated homemaker and Mother, devoting hours to her children. She enjoyed reading, jigsaw puzzles, Pawtuckaway State Park outings, getting together with family and friends, and especially loved the time she spent with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She is remembered as a loving and devoted Wife, Mother, Memere, Great-grandmother, and friend.

She is survived by her daughters Therese Brunette and her husband Michael of Manchester NH, Louise Germain and her husband Robert of Hooksett NH; sons Albert Huard and his wife Lorraine of Dracut MA, Richard Huard and his wife Denise of Dracut MA; sister Cecile Martineau and her husband Gerard; brother-in-law Leonard Labrie; grandchildren Chris, Dave, Steve, Kevin, Tiffany, Melanie, Dylon, Brady, Matt, and Ashley; and nine great-grandchildren, as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins. She is predeceased by her husband Marcel whom passed in 2017, and her sisters Therese and Claire.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10am on Tuesday October 27, 2020 at St. Anthony of Padua Parish located at 172 Belmont St, Manchester NH, with a burial immediately following at Mount Calvary Cemetery Mausoleum located at 474 Goffstown Rd, Manchester NH. Social distancing and face coverings will be encouraged.

Condolences may be offered at www.mchughfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Union Leader on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
27
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Anthony of Padua Parish
Send Flowers
OCT
27
Burial
Mount Calvary Cemetery Mausoleum
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
McHugh Funeral Home & Cremation Service
283 Hanover Street
Manchester, NH 031044920
6036220962
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 25, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of McHugh Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved