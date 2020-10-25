Marcelle J. Huard (Lemire), 90, of Dracut, MA and formerly of Manchester, NH, passed away peacefully on October 16, 2020 after a period of declining health. She was born in Manchester, NH on August 23, 1930, and was the daughter of the late Henri and Leopoldine (Drapeau) Lemire. She grew up in the Queen City and was educated at Saint George Schools.
She was married to the love of her life, Marcel Huard, and together they shared 63 years of life and love. She was a dedicated homemaker and Mother, devoting hours to her children. She enjoyed reading, jigsaw puzzles, Pawtuckaway State Park outings, getting together with family and friends, and especially loved the time she spent with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She is remembered as a loving and devoted Wife, Mother, Memere, Great-grandmother, and friend.
She is survived by her daughters Therese Brunette and her husband Michael of Manchester NH, Louise Germain and her husband Robert of Hooksett NH; sons Albert Huard and his wife Lorraine of Dracut MA, Richard Huard and his wife Denise of Dracut MA; sister Cecile Martineau and her husband Gerard; brother-in-law Leonard Labrie; grandchildren Chris, Dave, Steve, Kevin, Tiffany, Melanie, Dylon, Brady, Matt, and Ashley; and nine great-grandchildren, as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins. She is predeceased by her husband Marcel whom passed in 2017, and her sisters Therese and Claire.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10am on Tuesday October 27, 2020 at St. Anthony of Padua Parish located at 172 Belmont St, Manchester NH, with a burial immediately following at Mount Calvary Cemetery Mausoleum located at 474 Goffstown Rd, Manchester NH. Social distancing and face coverings will be encouraged.
Condolences may be offered at www.mchughfuneralhome.com