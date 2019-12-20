TILTON - Marcelle P. (Poulin) Smith, 97, of Winter Street, died on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, in the New Hampshire Veterans Home, Tilton.
Born in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, on Oct. 27, 1922, she was the daughter of the late Thomas and Lena (Laroche) Poulin. She married and lived in Laconia.
In 1944, Marcelle became a citizen of the United States of America.
During World War II, she served in the U.S. Coast Guard.
Marcelle enjoyed word puzzles, politics, and was never happier than when she had a house filled with the laughter of friends and relatives.
Family members include her two sons, Thomas Smith and his wife Birgit of Dannenfels, Germany, and Stephen Smith and his wife, Roberta, of Flagler Beach, Fla.; their stepchildren Anne, and Peter Mantegani and his wife Linda of Newmarket, and their children Sarah and her husband Jamal, and daughter Bella Rasheed of Derry, Robert Mantegani and Nicholas Mantegani and his wife Alexandra of Newmarket; her sister, Carmen Sanborn of Sun City, Fla.; and nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Marcelle was predeceased by her husband Rolland "Jack" Smith; and two brothers, Norman and Ray.
.
SERVICES: There are no calling hours.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Saturday, Dec. 28, at 11 a.m. from St. Andre Bessette Parish - St. Joseph Church, 30 Church St., Laconia.
A graveside service is planned for Monday, Dec. 30, at 1:30 p.m. in the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery, Boscawen.
Memorial donations may be made to the New Hampshire Veterans Home, Resident Benefit Fund, 139 Winter St., Tilton, N.H. 03276.Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is in charge of arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
Published in Union Leader on Dec. 20, 2019