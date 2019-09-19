Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marcelle Senter. View Sign Service Information Memorial Mass 10:00 AM St. Catherine's Catholic Church Webster St. Manchester , NH View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

SOUTH BOSTON, Va. - Marcelle "Marcie" (Lambert) Senter, 78, passed away on Friday, June 21, 2019, in South Boston.



Born in Manchester, N.H., on March 11, 1941, she was the daughter of Armand Lambert and Jeanette (Martel) Lambert.



As a young girl, she loved helping her father run his small business - a local grocery store. She entered the Civil Air Patrol as a teenager, where she met and married her husband at 19. Marcie had six children.



She earned her R.N. degree and worked as a nurse in labor and delivery, the emergency room, as a nursing supervisor, a laser nurse, and a crisis counselor.



Marcie's smile was infectious, her sense of humor celebrated. She always had a hug to give and a hand to lend. Her spirit will never be forgotten.



Family members include her daughters, Janet Dorsey, Judith Venezia and Diane Espinosa; her two sons, Richard Senter and Jeffrey Senter; 11 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and her siblings, Connie Duquette, Paul Lambert and Bob Lambert.



She was predeceased by her eldest son, Donald "Butch" Senter; and her brothers, Armand, Jean, and Donald Lambert.



SERVICES: A memorial Mass will be celebrated Saturday, Sept. 21, at 10 a.m. from St. Catherine's Catholic Church, Webster Street, Manchester. N.H.

