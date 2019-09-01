Guest Book View Sign Service Information Peabody Funeral Home 290 Mammoth Road Londonderry , NH 03053 (603)-432-2801 Calling hours 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Peabody Funeral Home 290 Mammoth Road Londonderry , NH 03053 View Map Graveside service 12:30 PM NH State Veterans Cemetery Boscawen , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Marcia A. Dolan, 73, died early Tuesday morning, August 27, 2019 at an assisted living facility in Daniel Island, SC after battling brain cancer. She was born August 18, 1946, in Arlington, MA, the daughter of the late Paul and Ethel Larkin. Marcia graduated from Arlington High School, Class of 1964. Marcia truly lived life to the fullest. She loved having her homes in New England and Florida. Some of her favorite activities were cruising and relaxing on her front porch with a glass of wine and a good book. She greatly enjoyed camping in Old Orchard Beach during the summer months with her immediate and extended family. Bill and Marcia could often be found tearing up the roadways around New England and Canada, touring the northern Atlantic seacoast.



She is survived by her children, Charlotte (Steven) Vachon, Cheryl (Stephen) Alley, and Joseph (Heather) Dolan; her stepsons, William (Brenda) Dolan III, and Howard Dolan; nine grandchildren, one great granddaughter; her brother Victor (Jane) Larkin; many nieces and nephews; her companion of two years Ted Ricker; as well as her beloved dog Beeley (Beel Beel). She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 38 years William J. Dolan Jr. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her sister Paula McCormack, Nancy Larkin, and Joseph Larkin.



She was the best Nana her nine grandchildren and one great grandchild could have asked for. Spending her Christmas in AZ, Thanksgiving in S.C and summer in Maine.



Family, friends, and others whose lives Marcia touched are invited to the Peabody Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 290 Mammoth Rd., Londonderry, NH for calling hours on Wednesday, September 4th from 5 - 7pm. A graveside service and burial will be Thursday, September 5th at 12:30pm at the NH State Veterans Cemetery, Boscawen, NH. To send a condolence, please visit,

