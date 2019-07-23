CANDIA - After a brave battle against breast cancer, Marcia (Wright) Laramy, 68, of Candia, passed away on July 20, 2019.
Marcia's boundless strength was only surpassed by her limitless compassion.
Spending most of her professional life in sales, Marcia loved gardening, reading, drinking Dunkin' Donuts coffee, watching "The Golden Girls", practicing yoga, and making beaded jewelry.
Looking to help others struggling with breast cancer, Marcia created courage bracelets and wrote letters to newly-diagnosed women through the Girls Love Mail organization. "Marcie" was the kind of person everyone should be so blessed to have in their lives. She will be deeply missed by her loving husband, two children and their partners, five siblings, mother, friends, former co-workers, and pit bull.
The family would like to sincerely thank the saintly nurses and staff at Home Health & Hospice Care in Merrimack for taking care of Marcia during her final days.
SERVICES: Calling hours are Thursday, July 25, from 5 to 7 p.m. in Brewitt Funeral Service, 2 Epping St., Raymond.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation (bcrf.org) or Home Health & Hospice Care (hhhc.org).
Published in Union Leader on July 23, 2019