MANCHESTER - Marcia M. (Green) White passed peacefully on May 10, 2019.
Born in Lynn, Mass., on July 16, 1927, she was the daughter to the late Max and Anna Green.
Over the years, Marcia enjoyed being a wife to her beloved Larry, mother of two sons and grandmother of four. She loved playing tennis, bowling, Mahjong, and gardening. She cherished spending time with her family and watching her grandchildren grow.
Family members include her sons Mark and his wife Pat of Hollis, and Peter, also of Hollis, and her most precious grandchildren, Aaron, Dean, Madeline and Joe.
The family wishes to thank the staff at All American Londonderry Assisted Living and Amedisys Hospice for all of the loving care they provided to Marcia.
SERVICES: Services will be held in the Hebrew Cemetery Chapel in Manchester at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, May 15. Interment follows directly after the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the at https://www.cancer.org/.
Goodwin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Union Leader on May 14, 2019