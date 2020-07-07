A man who always worked relentlessly to be a better version of himself. Kind and ethical, Marcus believed in doing what was right and good. Knowing Marcus for around 25 years I have only known his kindness and respect.



This loss is almost too much to bear. What will the world do without you? I know family was the most important aspect of Marcus's life. Whether in blood or lifelong friendships. Family was everything.



My heart goes out to his sister and niece who he and I talked about so lovingly. You were absolutely adored by Marcus. He shared photos and video's as any proud brother and uncle would. Love to you both.

Toni George

Friend