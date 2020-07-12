Marcus Troy Williams, 47 of Manchester, N.H., passed away Monday, June 22, 2020.
Born Sept. 16, 1972, in Clifton Forge, Va., to Stephen and Glenda Jordan,Marcus graduated high school in 1990 and served six years in the U.S. Army before moving to Manchester, N.H. He was employed with NH Plastics for 20 years. Marcus loved his family and friends, was an avid comic collector and never missed a gathering of his gaming group, meeting since August 1996, with many close friends.
He is survived by his parents, Stephen and Glenda Jordan; a sister, GuineveraRodriguez (Leonardo); niece, Lyna; loving aunts, Jennie Hatcher and Patsy Williams; cousins, Mahogany Scales, Paul Hatcher and Derrick Hatcher; a host of cousins and special friends; and his companion, Amy Plourde of Manchester.