1/1
Marcus Troy Williams
1972 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marcus's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marcus Troy Williams, 47 of Manchester, N.H., passed away Monday, June 22, 2020.

Born Sept. 16, 1972, in Clifton Forge, Va., to Stephen and Glenda Jordan,Marcus graduated high school in 1990 and served six years in the U.S. Army before moving to Manchester, N.H. He was employed with NH Plastics for 20 years. Marcus loved his family and friends, was an avid comic collector and never missed a gathering of his gaming group, meeting since August 1996, with many close friends.

He is survived by his parents, Stephen and Glenda Jordan; a sister, GuineveraRodriguez (Leonardo); niece, Lyna; loving aunts, Jennie Hatcher and Patsy Williams; cousins, Mahogany Scales, Paul Hatcher and Derrick Hatcher; a host of cousins and special friends; and his companion, Amy Plourde of Manchester.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Union Leader on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Serenity Funeral Home - Roanoke
126 Gilmer Avenue NW
Roanoke, VA 24016
(540) 345-9100
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

View Printed Guest Book
10 entries
July 10, 2020
Much to young to leave. God Bless you Marcus.
Janine Woodworth
Neighbor
July 8, 2020
I had the pleasure of working with Marcus for years. He was a unique individual and his interests were varied. We could talk about movies, comics, and anything Chinese. I still can see him asking me to get him some change and pulling a crumpled dollar bill out of his pocket. God Bless you Marcus!
Brian Baer
Coworker
June 29, 2020
Dear Glenda, Stephen and Guinevere

My sincere sympathy for the passing
of your son and brother, Marcus.

May your beautiful memories sustain and Gods love strengthen you during this
difficult time

My Love and Prayers are with you
today, tomorrow.....always
Lavern Grigsby-Shepherd
Friend
June 29, 2020
REST IN PEACE MARCEL YOU WERE A NICE GUY VERY NICE NEVER FOGOTTEN LOVE SUE SCHOU FRIEND
sue schou
Friend
June 28, 2020
Marcus. My "Brother", I will always love you. Although, I will never seeor talk to you again on this Side , What we shared was real Love. You will never be forgotten. Love always, your Sister, Sonya!!! May God be with you Cousin Poochie
Sonya Knight
Sister
June 27, 2020
Marcus, your sweet smile lit up our ICU. Your kindness and gentle soul drew us to you; every nurse, LNA, RT, and doctor who cared for you grew to deeply love you and your family. We carry the memories of you and your fighting spirit with us daily. I will never forget you.
Lauren
Friend
June 27, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Patty Bertrand
Friend
June 27, 2020
A man who always worked relentlessly to be a better version of himself. Kind and ethical, Marcus believed in doing what was right and good. Knowing Marcus for around 25 years I have only known his kindness and respect.

This loss is almost too much to bear. What will the world do without you? I know family was the most important aspect of Marcus's life. Whether in blood or lifelong friendships. Family was everything.

My heart goes out to his sister and niece who he and I talked about so lovingly. You were absolutely adored by Marcus. He shared photos and video's as any proud brother and uncle would. Love to you both.
Toni George
Friend
June 27, 2020
Thomas Long, Godson Daniel Long and Marcus
We hold a heavy heart as this home will not feel the same without his presence. I am so blessed to have known Marcus and so sorry for your loss of a son, brother and uncle. Please know how proud he was of his family, showing pictures, keeping messages flowing when he went back home to visit and describing near everything down to how moms kitchen is set up, his favorite things were made there! Hugs, love and may he rest in peace and we feel a bit of it as well over time.
Lorisa Marie
Friend
June 26, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Serenity Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved