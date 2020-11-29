Margaret Ann Baker, 83, of Pittsfield, passed away on Sunday, November 22, 2020 at the Concord Regional VNA Hospice House in Concord after a brief illness. She was born in Spencer, MA the daughter of the late Frank and Eleanor (Farrell) MacDonald. Peggy and her late husband Bill owned and operated the Glen & Glade Campground in Pittsfield for over 40 years. In her younger years Peggy was an avid snowmobiler and served as the Treasurer for the Northwood Crank Pullers Snowmobile Club for many years. She loved animals, enjoyed taking cruises, enjoyed discussing politics and was an avid reader and shopper.
She is survived by her daughters Susan Baker-LePage and Ann T. Baker, both of Pittsfield; her beloved dogs Riley and Lilly; her grandchildren Ryan, Megan and Kevin; 5 great grandchildren; a sister Mary Huntington of Mashpee, MA; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband William Joseph Baker and daughters Julie Giera and Kathleen Baker.
A Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday December 2, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 844 First NH Turnpike, Northwood, NH. In accordance with State and local guidelines, all attendees must wear face coverings, adhere to social distancing, and are respectfully asked to refrain from physical contact with the family. The Funeral Mass will also be recorded and will be available for viewing after the service at www.stilloaks.com
.
Those who wish may make donations in Peggy's memory may do so to Live and Let Live Farm animal rescue in Chichester, NH. or the animal rescue of their choice. Arrangements are entrusted to Still Oaks Funeral and Memorial Home, Epsom, NH. To share memories or condolences online please visit www.stilloaks.com
.