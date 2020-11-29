Too the family of Peggy. I am so sad to hear of your mom's passing. We had so many great times and special memories of our lives at Glen N Glade Campground for 22 years. It always seemed like one big happy family, with the pancake breakfasts, the barn dance every Saturday, and always sad but fun season end with the games and races for the kids and adults. Those were the best times and a very special place for my twins to grow up in, and make so many new friends. When the campground closed it seemed like we were so lost, and now with the loss of both your parents, it seems so unreal. My thoughts and prayers are with you, Annie, and the rest of the family. Many great memories are held in out hearts, forever.

Dianne Carson

Friend