Margaret A. Gordon
1939 - 2020
Margaret A. (Bowman) Gordon, 81, longtime resident of Merrimack, NH, passed away August 3, 2020 at Catholic Medical Center due to complications of Alzheimer's Disease.

She was born in Cincinnati, Ohio on March 25, 1939, the daughter of Morgan and Dorothy (Ledford) Bowman.

Margaret was the beloved wife of Richard Gordon, mother to 2 children and grandmother of 3. She truly cherished times spent with her entire family.

A private memorial ceremony will be held at the discretion of the family.

Heartfelt thanks to the very compassionate and caring staff at Catholic Medical Center.

Assisting with arrangements is the Cremation Society of New Hampshire. To view Margaret's online tribute, send condolences to the family, or for more information, visit www.csnh.com


Published in Union Leader on Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
August 6, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences at this difficult time.
Tom Janosz & Staff
