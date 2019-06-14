Guest Book View Sign Service Information Connor-Healy Funeral Home 537 Union Street Manchester , NH 03104 (603)-622-8223 Calling hours 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Connor-Healy Funeral Home 537 Union Street Manchester , NH 03104 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM Saint Pius X Church Candia Road Manchester , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

MANCHESTER - Margaret Ann "Peggy" Boisvert, 87, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 11, 2019, surrounded by her family after a period of declining health.



Born on June 4, 1932, she was the daughter of Margaret Ann (Barry) O'Donnell and Alexander Bernard O'Donnell. Peggy grew up on Belmont Street in Manchester in a two-family home lovingly shared with her parents, two aunts, her uncle and dear cousin, Patricia, who was like a sister to her.



She attended Our Lady of Perpetual Help Elementary School and graduated from St. Joseph High School for Girls.



When she was 16 years old, Peggy met Leo Maurice Boisvert, while tobogganing at Derryfield Golf Course in Manchester. Although Peggy had thought she would be a nun one day, her plans were soon dashed when Leo entered the picture. Peggy and Leo wed in November 1951, and had six amazing children: Barry, Brian, Daniel, Timothy, Shaunna and Bradley. Peggy and Leo were a great team, raising their family in East Manchester in a house that Leo built.



Although an only child, Peggy was a natural mother who was selfless and loving, with a wonderful sense of humor. She believed that kids should be kids, playing hard, getting dirty and having fun, all the while reminding them of the importance of kindness and compassion toward others. The Boisvert house was the place where there was "always room for one more" at the dinner table, which proved to be a frequent occurrence throughout Leo and Peggy's life. Peggy also loved animals, a love that she passed on to her kids. In addition to many beloved family dogs over the years, her brood rescued baby squirrels, wounded owls, and even a skunk they named "Sweet Pea."



As her kids got older and left home, Peggy continued to do what she loved, providing child care for several families, whose children affectionately called her "BoBo." She was the go-to place for her nine grandchildren and great-grandchild when they were sick or just needed a "Grammy day," which generally included getting to nap on the world's most comfortable couch, and being served chocolate milk, buttered elbow noodles, and Pepperidge Farm toast with the crusts removed. Peggy was known for sending greeting cards with stickers in them marking every holiday to her grandchildren, her great nieces and nephews, and the children of her kids' friends. She had shoeboxes full of cards, ready to send just the right one for each person.



Throughout their life, Peggy and Leo enjoyed getting together for dinner with childhood friends and couples they met during Leo's 38-year career as a project superintendent with Harvey Construction as well as his 37-year career with the U.S. Army National Guard. Angelo's and the The Backroom were among their favorite places to dine, with restaurant staff having her wine and his Myers and Coke ready to go as soon as they walked in.



A longtime communicant at St. Pius X Church, Peggy was an exceptional person, whose kindness and generosity touched so many. She leaves an indelible mark on the hearts of all those who had the privilege of knowing and loving her.



Peggy was pre-deceased by her beloved Leo, who passed away in 2015, after 63 years of marriage.



Family members include her son Barry, his wife Cynthia (Dea), and their daughter Briley; her son Brian, his wife Pam (Maznek), their son Seth, his wife Marqie (Rodgers), and Peggy's great-grandson, Leo, their daughter Norah, their son Sawyer and his wife Krista (Rosencrantz), and their daughter Gradeigh; her son Daniel, his partner Karen Pastor, and his daughters Brienna and Alexandra; her son Timothy, his wife Mary-Jo (Papp), and their daughter Margaret; her daughter Shaunna (Boisvert) Bessette, her husband Luc and son Jeffrey; and her son Bradley. She also leaves behind her brother-in-law the Rev. Father Robert Boisvert; a sister-in-law Susan Arsenault; and cousins, nieces, nephews and their children.



The family wishes to thank her wonderful neighbors on Shaunna Court, both past and present, for their kindness and support over the years. A heartfelt thank you also goes to the phenomenal staff of the Skilled Rehabilitation Unit at Hillsborough County Nursing Home, whose care and compassion for Peggy were exceptional.



SERVICES: Calling hours are Monday from 4 to 7 p.m. in Connor-Healy Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 537 Union St., Manchester.



The funeral is Tuesday with a mass of Christian burial to be celebrated at 10 a.m. from St. Pius X Church, Candia Road, Manchester. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bedford.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation



For more information, please visit:







