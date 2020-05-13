Margaret Connolly Doyle
1929 - 2020
Margaret Connolly Doyle died peacefully on Thursday, May 7, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Manchester, New Hampshire on May 10, 1929 the daughter of the late Frank and Ethel (Brown) Connolly. Margaret grew up in Manchester, attended local schools and graduated from Manchester West High School in 1946. While in high school, Margaret worked as a bookkeeper for Granite State Maytag until she began raising a family with her husband Leonard Francis Doyle whom she married in 1952 at St. Raphael the Archangel church.

Margaret and Leonard moved to Portland and purchased their home on Whitney Avenue in 1964 where they raised their children and made many lifelong friends. They enjoyed several family vacations renting the Bluebird cottage on Sebago Lake where they relaxed and entertained friends and family.

Margaret was a devout Catholic and faithfully worshiped and enjoyed attending and supporting parish events at St. Francis of Assisi, St. Patrick's and then later at Our Lady of Hope Parish. She volunteered as a Eucharistic Minister, Counter, and also at the Good Cause Thrift Shop.

Margaret returned to work for over 25 years as an Education Tech for the Portland school system where she drew great pleasure assisting children with their educational needs. She challenged her students to reach their full potential hoping they would embrace hard work that most often brought results.

In her free time, Margaret enjoyed reading and was an avid walker. She also played bridge and then later Mahjong on Thursdays for over 40 years. When her health recently began to fail, she relied upon her friend Alma and then daughters Carol and Eileen for transportation to and from Mahjong. She treasured these Thursday afternoons and she was missed when she could no longer participate.

Margaret was predeceased by her late husband Leonard in 2003. She is survived by her three children Eileen, Carol and Brian and their families; a brother James Connolly and daughter in law Joan Merrill Connolly of Manchester; the Doyle, Connolly, and Nightingale nieces and nephews; and a cousin Harry Ball of Clayton Le Woods, Lancashire England, and his family.

Margaret was thankful for the care and companionship her children lovingly provided her. Her daughter Carol lived with her for over 30 years and she treasured the support Carol offered and memories they created together.

A special thanks to the medical staff who supported Margaret's health care needs over the past several years. The Northern Light Home Care and Hospice staff were integral in providing excellent service that allowed Margaret to remain at home.

A private funeral Mass will be celebrated at the Cathedral of Immaculate Conception. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home. To view Margaret's memorial page, or to share an online condolence, please visit www.ConroyTullywalker.com

Donations in Margaret's memory may be made to Northern Light Home Care and Hospice, PO Box 679, Portland, ME 04104.



Published in Union Leader on May 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral Mass
Cathedral of Immaculate Conception
Funeral services provided by
Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Homes
172 State Street
Portland, ME 04101
207-773-6511
