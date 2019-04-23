BRISTOL - Margaret (Giarratano) Dauber, 90, died on Sunday, April 21, 2019, in Windham Terrace after a lengthy illness with her family by her side.
Born in Brooklyn, N.Y., on May 2, 1928, she was the daughter of the late Vito and Marianna (Addamo) Giarratano.
Margaret was a graduate of Babylon High School, Babylon, N.Y., where she spent her youth. She moved to Bristol from Long Island, N.Y., in 1994 and wintered in Melbourne, Fla.
She enjoyed crocheting blankets and sweaters.
Family members include her husband of 62 years, Rudolph A. "Rudy" Dauber; her two daughters, Linda Maggio of Londonderry, and Kathryn Marschner of Hudson; her son, Richard Dauber of Hudson; eight grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
.
SERVICES: Calling hours are Wednesday, April 24, from 5 to 7 p.m. in William F. Smart Sr. Memorial Home, 584 W. Main St., Tilton. A service is Thursday, April 25, at 10 a.m. in the funeral home. Burial will follow in Homeland Cemetery in Bristol.
Memorial donations may be made to Newfound Area Nursing Association, 214 Lake St., Bristol, N.H. 03222.
Published in Union Leader on Apr. 23, 2019