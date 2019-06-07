Guest Book View Sign Service Information Still Oaks Funeral & Memorial Home 1217 Suncook Valley Hwy Epsom , NH 03234 (603)-798-3050 Calling hours 9:00 AM - 10:30 AM Still Oaks Funeral & Memorial Home 1217 Suncook Valley Hwy Epsom , NH 03234 View Map Funeral service 10:30 AM Still Oaks Funeral & Memorial Home 1217 Suncook Valley Hwy Epsom , NH 03234 View Map Interment Following Services McClary Cemetery Epsom , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

EPSOM - Margaret E. Miner, 88, passed away on Wednesday, June 5, 2019, in Concord Hospital after a lengthy and courageous battle with heart disease and diabetes.



Born in Pittsfield on April 20, 1931, she was the daughter of the late Albe and Albina (Langevin) Picard. She was an Epsom resident for more than 60 years.



Educated in Pittsfield schools, Margaret worked for Adams Brothers Shoes before her marriage. She cherished time spent with her husband and sons and was a wonderful wife and mother. Her home was always filled with love as she also cared for many other children, both as a babysitter and foster parent.



Margaret was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother who enjoyed the love and rewards of spending precious time with her family. She enjoyed camping on the coast of Maine, gardening, birdwatching, yard sales, sewing projects and cooking holiday meals. Later in life, she became a devoted Boston Red Sox fan.



The greatest reward she experienced in retirement was becoming a proud grandparent and spending precious time with her loving granddaughters, Sarah and Allison.



In addition to her parents, Margaret was predeceased by her husband and love of her life, Charles R. Miner Sr. in March 2008 with whom she shared 53 years of marriage. She was also predeceased by her brother, Richard L. Picard, who died in July 2013.



Family members include her two sons, Charles R. Miner Jr. of Epsom, and Douglas C. Miner and his wife Jennifer of Chichester; two granddaughters, Sarah and Allison Miner of Chichester; and a nephew and nieces.



SERVICES: Calling hours are Monday, June 10, from 9 to 10:30 a.m. in Still Oaks Funeral & Memorial Home, 1217 Suncook Valley Highway, Epsom. A funeral service takes place in the funeral home at 10:30 a.m. with interment to follow in McClary Cemetery in Epsom.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Epsom Fire Rescue Association 1714 Dover Road, Epsom, N.H. 03234, or Concord Regional Visiting Nurse Association, P.O. Box 1797, Concord, N.H. 03302.



To share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit www.stilloaks.com



