Margaret "Margie" Frost Fenton died peacefully at Pleasant View Center in Concord on October 15th at the age of 85. Margie was born on October 21, 1934 in Franklin NH to John and Eula Boyle. She moved to East Andover in 1937. Margie attended Andover schools and graduated from Andover High School in 1951. She was active in the local 4H and was a two time national winner in Dairy Foods, no wonder she married a dairy farmer! She attended Colby Jr. College, graduating in 1953. She then attended Columbia-Presbyterian School of Nursing and graduated in 1956 with a B.S.N. in Nursing. Margie went on to provide nursing care in several roles but is best known for the 19 years she served as School Nurse at Andover Elementary School. She loved working with the kids. The Andover community was very important to her. Margie was active on many town committees and belonged to several civic organizations including the Ragged Mountain Chapter of Eastern Star, Fortnightly, and Andover Service Club to name a few. She was a long standing member of the former Andover Congregational Church. Her children and grandchildren remember Margie as an inspiration and a loving presence who attended innumerable school functions and events no matter the distance and encouraged each of them to reach their goals.
Margie is predeceased by her brother Timothy Frost of Andover, her sister Louise Osborne and Brother-in-law David of Pittsfield NH. She leaves behind her beloved husband of 64 years, Dennis E. Fenton II, her daughter Cheryl Swenson and husband Dana of Andover, her daughter Deborah Whitney and husband Scott of Pine Brook N.J.; her grandchildren; Jessica and Philip Fallis of Aurora CO, Sarah and Andrew Walker of Fadden Australia, Daniel and Monica Whitney of Brooklyn NY, Timothy Whitney of Poulsbo WA, Laura Whitney of Pine Brook NJ and her fiancÃ©e Quady Simmons; and seven great-grandchildren who have had the privilege of being loved by her. She is survived by her Brother-in-law Paul Fenton of Andover, her Sister-in-law Beth Frost of Andover and many loving nieces and nephews.
A graveside service is scheduled for 11 a.m. on October 22nd at the Proctor Cemetery in Andover, N.H. The Rev. James Harrison of Woodstock, CT will officiate the ceremony. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Margie's life. Her favorite color was blue, so feel free to wear something blue to her service instead of the traditional black attire. We think that would bring a smile to her face.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Andover Service Club Scholarship Fund at Andover Service Club PO Box 22 Andover, N.H. 03216.
