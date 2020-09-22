Margaret Jane (Sullivan) Batchelder, 98, of Manchester, NH died September 19, 2020 at Mt. Carmel Nursing and Rehabilitation Center after a period of declining health.
She was born in N. Springfield, VT on April 3, 1922 to Jeremiah and Eveline (Fairbanks) Sullivan. She lived in Norwood, MA, South Yarmouth, MA and Goffstown before moving to Manchester.
During World War II she served in the U.S. Army.
She worked in food service management at Seiler Food Services and Catholic Medical Center.
Margaret was a former president of the local AARP chapter and of St. Francis of Assisi Ladies Guild. She also was a teacher's aide at St. Francis of Assisi School in Litchfield.
She was predeceased by her husband, Hollis G. Batchelder, Jr. in 1964; her brother, William E. Sullivan in 1986 and his wife, Viola Sullivan in 1982.
She is survived by nieces, Deborah Sullivan of MA and Maureen Huggins of OR and a nephew, Stephen Sullivan of WY; great nieces, Andrea Sullivan Callia and Kathleen Crawford; great nephews, Thomas Sullivan, Casey Huggins and Kendrick Sullivan; great great niece, Vera and great great nephews, Ellis and Clyde.
SERVICES: There are no services at this time. Private burial will be at Pine Grove Cemetery in S. Yarmouth, MA at the convenience of the family.
Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, Manchester is assisting the family with arrangements. To leave a message of condolence, see the obituary at www.lambertfuneralhome.com