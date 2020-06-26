Margaret "Peggy" Ann (Dignam) Karakostas passed away peacefully at her daughter's home in Hudson on Tuesday, June 23, 2020. She was born in Manchester on July 8, 1933, the daughter of Leo and Lena (Morin) Dignam. She was one of seven children - brothers Leo and Walter, and sisters Helen, Lorraine, Claire, and Juanita.
Peggy grew up in Manchester, at a time when family members all lived on the same "block." Although her childhood home was small and there weren't many extras, she never felt she had missed out. In fact, she felt fortunate to spend her formative years among her siblings and parents as well as several cousins, aunts, and uncles, all of whom were very close. She had an extra special bond with her Godmother, Annie (Morin) Morse.
After graduating from St. Joseph's High School in 1951, Peggy worked in payroll at Salvage Shoe in Manchester. In 1954 she married John Karakostas, also of Manchester. Peggy and John made their home in Bedford and had three children, Ann, and twins Lynn and Lisa. While in Bedford Peggy & John continued enjoying holidays spent with family and socializing with lifelong friends - Jim and Judy Demos, Elaine and John Wheeler, and Pete and Peggy Pinsonnault. To accommodate John's career moves the family relocated to Florida in the late 1960s, and to New Jersey in the early '70s. Peggy stayed busy as a homemaker and Girl Scout leader. In 1973, John accepted a position in Haverhill, Massachusetts and they purchased what would be their final "family" home in Hampstead. Peggy was thrilled to move back to NH.
While living in Hampstead, Peggy worked in retail prior to going to school to obtain her associate's degree in business from New Hampshire College - an accomplishment of which she was very proud. After receiving her degree she was employed with Numerica Bank in Salem. She and her sister, Lorraine, also spent years overseeing the care of their sister, Helen, who suffered from severe mental health issues at a time when treatment resources were extremely limited.
Peggy's family fondly recalls festive gatherings in Hampstead - she was an outstanding cook and was known for making everyone feel welcome. If someone didn't have a place to go on a holiday, she invited them to her home saying "the more the merrier!" John and Peggy also rang in many New Years in Hampstead with Peggy's sisters and brothers-in-law. Peggy also loved to travel, going on many weekend and day trips with John and with Lorraine.
After Peggy and John retired they moved to Riverwalk in Bedford, an over 55 community where they reconnected with old friends and continued hosting family gatherings. While living there Peggy saw her favorite grandson, Donald, graduate high school, attend college, and get married. His wedding was one of her fondest memories. John and Peggy celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary at Riverwalk at a party thrown by their children with many friends and relatives in attendance.
In their later years John and Peggy were both diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease. Despite this, Peggy never lost her love of life. In December of 2018, John went to live at Villa Crest nursing home in Manchester, where Peggy visited him frequently until he passed away in February of this year. Last fall Peggy moved in with her daughter, Lisa, in Kensington. She also spent many long weekends with her daughter, Lynn, in Hudson. Peggy was a joy to be around because of her easy going, fun nature and gracious attitude. She always thanked those who helped with her daily tasks and would end each day with a laugh by saying "Good night, sleep tight - don't let the bed bugs bite."
Peggy's three daughters are deeply grateful to the caregivers from Visiting Angels in Auburn who assisted with her care, with special thanks to Barbara Hamel, Beth Thompson, and Wendy Larsen Vasconcellos. Peggy was predeceased by her husband, John; her parents; two sisters, Helen (Dignam) Parenteau and Juanita Dignam; and her brother-in-law, Donald Leathers. She leaves behind her daughters and sons-in-law, Ann (Karakostas) and Dave Taylor of Goffstown; Lynn (Karakostas) and Jim Kegley of Hudson; Lisa Karakostas and Steve Nickologianes of Kensington; her grandson and his wife, Donald and Renee (Morrisette) Taylor of Franklin; her remaining siblings Leo Dignam; Walter Dignam and his wife, Lynda; Claire (Dignam) Heath and her husband Kenny, and her sister Lorraine (Dignam) Leathers, with whom she was very close. Peggy also leaves behind several cousins, nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
Calling hours will be 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 28, at McHugh Funeral Home, 283 Hanover Street, Manchester. A brief service will take place at 6:30 p.m. officiated by Father John Flemming, Parish of the Transfiguration. Due to restrictions because of COVID-19, there is a limit of 30 people in the funeral home at any one time, with masks and social distancing required. A funeral service for immediate family and invited guests only will be held at the Funeral Home on Monday, June 29 at 10:15 a.m. All are welcome to attend the graveside service following the funeral at 11:15 a.m. at Pine Grove Cemetery, 765 Brown Ave, Manchester.
In honor of Peggy's 87th birthday on July 8, please raise a glass of Canadian Club and water (her favorite adult beverage) as a toast to one of the kindest, most generous, and caring human beings to ever walk this earth. Memorial donations may be made to the NH/Mass Chapter of The Alzheimer's Association or to the charity of your choice.
Published in Union Leader on Jun. 26, 2020.