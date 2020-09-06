1/1
Margaret Lois (Manning) Morrison
1925 - 2020
Margaret Lois Morrison, 95, of Derry, NH passed away September 2, 2020 at the Hillsborough County Nursing Home in Goffstown, NH with family by her side. Margaret was born May 12, 1925 in Derry, the daughter of the late William and Margaret (Bailey) Manning. She was raised and educated in Derry, attending Pinkerton Academy High School. She married Donald R. Morrison on August 17. 1946 and they shared 49 years together before Donald's passing on February 23, 1996.

Margaret and Donald left for Arizona in 1948 and then onto California, where their jobs sent them and their family and then finally to Washington. They returned to Derry in 1960 to the awaiting arms of their family and friends. She was an excellent secretary/administrative assistant, retiring from Sander Associates in Nashua, NH.

Margaret was a member of St. Thomas Aquinas Church in Derry, serving in the choir. She was a past member of the "Sweet Adeline's" and the "Red Hat Society", an avid bingo player , candlepin bowler and loved to travel and experience new and exotic foods.

Margaret is survived by her daughter, Cheryl A. (Morrison) Breuning of Newport, two sons, Michael D. and his wife Marianne (Sheldon) of Ft. Myers, Fl, Anthony C. and his wife Heather (McNeil) of Goffstown, a daughter-in-law, Carol (McDougal) Morrison of York, ME, a brother-in-law, Robert C. Morrison of Derry, 18 grandchildren and 29 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by two sons, Stephen H. of Tigard, OR and Donald C. of York, ME. a son-in-law, Carl H. Breuning, Newport, her sisters, Ruth Manning, Eleanor Taylor, Frances Mannarini and her twin sister, Madeline Cote and her brothers, Harold, Leo, Frederick and Robert Manning.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, funeral services will be postponed until the spring of 2021, a Mass of Christian burial will be held at St. Thomas Aquinas Church on Derry and a graveside committal will follow at Northwood Ridge Cemetery in Northwood, NH. In lieu of flowers, they family requests that donations in Margaret's name be made to one of the following; St. Thomas Aquinas Church, 26 Crystal Ave. Derry, NH 03038, Pinkerton Academy, 5 Pinkerton St., Derry, NH 03038, or Hillsborough County Nursing Home, Unit C-3, 400 Mast Road, Goffstown, NH 03045, for the excellent care she received. The Peabody Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 15 Birch Street in Derry is assisting the family. To send a condolence, please visit www.peabodyfuneral.com

Published in Union Leader on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
