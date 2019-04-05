Margaret Mary Kane Lussier went to heaven and joined her brothers and sisters on March 13, 2018, after bravely battling Alzheimer's disease.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret Lussier.
Born and raised in Portland, Maine, Margaret (Margy) grew up proud of her Irish roots and strong Catholic faith. She attended Cathedral Grammar School and Cathedral High School. She met George Lussier, the love of her life, at The Wayside Inn and they married in 1960. Margy and George moved to So. California on their honeymoon. As their family grew, they moved back to Maine and ultimately settled in New Hampshire where they built a life, a business, raised their family and developed lifelong friendships that continued after they moved to Florida permanently. Margaret loved Lake Winnipesaukee, relished her visits to Ireland where she connected with Kanes and Currans, she mothered and nurtured nieces and nephews, she was co-captain of their boat that roamed SW Florida always with a crowd, took loving care of her mother-in-law and lived a rich, blessed life. Margaret is survived by her husband, George; her children Mike (Barbara); Dan (Dorrie); Steve (Vickie); 7 grandchildren; her sisters-in-law Pauline (Ed) Kane and Marlene (Thomas) Kane; 30 immediate nieces and nephews and all of their children/grandchildren who loved her dearly. A celebration mass will be offered for Margaret at the Cathedral Chapel in Portland on May 17 at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the .
Published in Union Leader on Apr. 5, 2019