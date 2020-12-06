1/
Margaret-Mary Rogers
1951 - 2020
Mar-Mar Rogers, 69, died peacefully Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at Tufts Medical Center in Boston with her husband by her side. She is the beloved wife of Michael P. Rogers with whom she shared 47 years of marriage.

Margaret-Mary was born in St. Helens, United Kingdom, on June 12, 1951 and was the daughter of the late Kevin Heneghan and Dorothy (Crimp) Heneghan. She received her education at Lowe House Catholic school in St Helens, and at the Royal Air Force nursing school in Wendover Big sister, loving wife and mother, devoted grandmother, and "Fairy Grandmother" to young children who came into her orbit, Mar-Mar cared for and was loved by four generations of children!

In addition to her love for the children in her life, she enjoyed rock music concerts, reading, travel and parties.

In addition to her husband Michael, she is survived by her son Patrick Rogers and his wife Jocelyn of Hollis; and her three grandchildren, John, Savannah, and Natasha.

She was predeceased by her daughter in 2001, Naomi Matthison.

Relatives and friends are invited to Mar-Mar's WALK THROUGH visitation on FRIDAY, December 11th from 2 until 6 PM at ROCHETTE FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICE, 21 Kinsley Street, Nashua. Interment will take place at the convenience of her family. To leave an online condolence, story, or message please visit www.ANCTIL-ROCHETTE.com

Published in Union Leader on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
11
Visitation
02:00 - 06:00 PM
Anctil-Rochette & Son Funeral Home, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
Anctil-Rochette & Son Funeral Home, Inc.
21 Kinsley Street
Nashua, NH 03060-3844
(603) 883-3041
