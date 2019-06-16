Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret Ruah MacNeil Caldwell. View Sign Service Information French and Rising Funeral Home 17 South Mast Street Goffstown , NH 03045 (603)-497-4711 Celebration of Life 11:00 AM St. Mary's Church Hillsborough , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Margaret Ruah MacNeil Caldwell, 63, of Bedford, NH, formerly of Goffstown, NH, passed away on June 7, 2019 at Massachusetts General Hospital after a period of declining health.



"Maggie" was born on June 5, 1956 to Margaret Fuller MacNeil and the late John W. MacNeil of Weston, MA, and was a 1974 graduate of Weston High School. She took her love of literature to Nathanial Hawthorne College where she received a degree in English in 1978. She then went on to Keene State College to complete graduate work in teaching. It was during her time at Nathaniel Hawthorne College where she met her future husband, Colin J. Caldwell. They married in 1983 and eventually settled in Goffstown, NH where they lived for many years. During this time Maggie worked as a professional tutor specializing in teaching reading and writing skills, and she touched the lives of countless students.



Maggie was known for her exceptionally positive and loving spirit who always made time for others and made friends wherever she went. She loved spending time with family and friends and was a devoted daughter, wife, sister, aunt, in-law, and friend to many. Her favorite place on earth was the MacNeil Farm in Washington, NH where Maggie and Colin spent many weekends and brought friends and family together for meals and lively conversation and the occasional fireworks display. She was an avid reader of literature with a special attachment to Shakespeare plays and sonnets, an exceptional vegetable gardener, a lover of animals, and she had a fondness for Celtic music.



In addition to her husband of 36 years, Colin, she leaves behind her mother, Margaret Fuller MacNeil of Nashua, NH; three siblings and their spouses: John C. MacNeil and wife Mitsou of Bedford, NH; sister Maura A. MacNeil and husband Roger Theroux of Deering, NH; and sister Mavis E. Godley and husband Glenn of Putnam, CT. She also leaves behind nieces and nephews who brought great joy to her life.



A celebration of her life will be held on Monday July 8 at 11:00 am at St. Mary's Church in Hillsborough, NH. In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the . For more information or to sign an online guestbook please visit



