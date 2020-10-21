1/1
Margaret (Holmes) Vautier
1929 - 2020
Margaret (Holmes) Vautier, 90, of Londonderry, NH died on Monday October 19, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family. Margaret was born in Randolph, MA on October 26, 1929, a daughter of the late Elmer and Madeline (Shaw) Holmes. She had resided in Londonderry since 1961, formerly living in the Boston, MA area.

She is survived by two daughters, Susan Fraser and her husband Melton of Londonderry, and Diane Vautier of Londonderry, one son, David L. Vautier of Londonderry, two grandchildren, Jayne Jacques and her fiance' James Jacques, and Joseph Jacques and his partner Mellisa Denny, five great-grandchildren, Olivia Jacques, Jasmine Jacques, Madelyn Jacques, Ian Desisto, and Landon Desisto. She also leaves one brother, Harry Holmes and his wife, Margaret of Valley Center, CA. She was predeceased by her husband, David W. Vautier in 2006.

Calling hours will be held on Friday October 23, 2020 from 4 - 7pm in the Peabody Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 290 Mammoth Rd., Londonderry. Due to State of NH guidelines, all guests are required to wear masks, minimize contact and maintain social distancing. The funeral ceremony and burial will be held privately. Burial will be in Forest Hill Cemetery, E. Derry. To send a condolence or for more information, please visit www.peabodyfuneralhome.com

Published in Union Leader on Oct. 21, 2020.
