Margo Cynthia (Warren) McLeod passed away on October 14,2020 at the Country Village Nursing Home in Lancaster,NH. Born on March 19,1942 she is the daughter to the late Leon E. and Mildred (Britton) Warren.
Predeceased by her husband Robert A. McLeod. Survived by her brother Allan Clay from Texas and sisters Melanie Knox and Melissa Whittaker,both of Weare and 12 nieces and nephews.
In 1996 Margo was honored for her 30 years and 25,000 hours of tireless volunteer efforts for the town of Weare by the New Hampshire Municipal Assoc., and continued to serve for many years after the award. Margo was the first woman firefighter and structured a specialized medical training program to prepare local volunteers for licensing as emergency technicians. Margo was also the Captain of Company 7, rescue squad from 1972-1976 She worked in many different capacities for the town of Weare. Margo was a member of the Historical Society of Early American Decorations, working in oils and many other mediums. Margo was the owner of Margo's Garden.
A graveside service will be held on Friday October 23 at the New Pond Cemetery in Bradford NH at 10am. For more information or to sign an online guestbook please visit www.frenchandrising.com