Marguerite (Margie) C. Cusson, 77, died peacefully September 27, 2020, after a period of declining health.
Born in Teaneck, New Jersey, she was the daughter of the late Henry and Margaret (Beasley) de Redon.
She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Dr. Donald L. Cusson, in 2008.
Surviving family members include one brother, John de Redon of Montreal, Quebec, Canada, and one sister, Mary Mielke of Stratham, N.H. Her adopted family includes Raymond and Brigitte Lacroix of Manchester, His Eminence Gerald C. Cardinal Lacroix of Quebec, Yvan Lacroix (Lisa Melancon) of Manchester, Richard and Anne Lacroix of Manchester, Stephen and Suzanne Grenon of Raleigh-Durham, NC, Nicole Lacroix of Manchester, Stephan and Sylvie Therrien of Allenstown, Jeffrey and Carolle Dachowski of Bedford and Izabela Dankic and her husband, Bruno, of Mostar, Bosnia.
Margie will be remembered as a strong determined person who even in her battle with illness still found the strength to smile, love, and look to the future with hope. She has made a difference in our lives and the lives of so many others. We will miss her tremendously and always have a reason to smile and thank God she was in our lives.
Her strong Christian faith helped her face death with a peaceful heart. May the Lord welcome her into Eternal Life.
SERVICES: Calling hours are Sunday from 4 to 6 p.m. in Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, 1799 Elm St., corner of North Street, Manchester. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at a later date. Committal prayers and encryptment will follow at Mt. Calvary Mausoleum in Manchester.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Precious Blood Monastery, 700 Bridge St., Manchester, 03104; or to the Donald L. Cusson Scholarship Fund, c/o St. Anselm College, 100 St. Anselm Drive, Manchester 03102.
