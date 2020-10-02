My dear friend Margie I was blessed with the chance to have met you and im honored to have had the chance to help and care for your needs and for the years and times we shared. We clicked from the moment we met with your kind soul big heart and beautiful smile you had the ability to make any day better. Always finding the positive in things.

im so greatful that god gave me the chance to meet someone like you. My you rest in piece my friend. Until we meet again.

Tommy Fers