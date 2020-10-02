1/1
Marguerite C. "Margie" Cusson
Marguerite (Margie) C. Cusson, 77, died peacefully September 27, 2020, after a period of declining health.

Born in Teaneck, New Jersey, she was the daughter of the late Henry and Margaret (Beasley) de Redon.

She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Dr. Donald L. Cusson, in 2008.

Surviving family members include one brother, John de Redon of Montreal, Quebec, Canada, and one sister, Mary Mielke of Stratham, N.H. Her adopted family includes Raymond and Brigitte Lacroix of Manchester, His Eminence Gerald C. Cardinal Lacroix of Quebec, Yvan Lacroix (Lisa Melancon) of Manchester, Richard and Anne Lacroix of Manchester, Stephen and Suzanne Grenon of Raleigh-Durham, NC, Nicole Lacroix of Manchester, Stephan and Sylvie Therrien of Allenstown, Jeffrey and Carolle Dachowski of Bedford and Izabela Dankic and her husband, Bruno, of Mostar, Bosnia.

Margie will be remembered as a strong determined person who even in her battle with illness still found the strength to smile, love, and look to the future with hope. She has made a difference in our lives and the lives of so many others. We will miss her tremendously and always have a reason to smile and thank God she was in our lives.

Her strong Christian faith helped her face death with a peaceful heart. May the Lord welcome her into Eternal Life.

SERVICES: Calling hours are Sunday from 4 to 6 p.m. in Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, 1799 Elm St., corner of North Street, Manchester. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at a later date. Committal prayers and encryptment will follow at Mt. Calvary Mausoleum in Manchester.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Precious Blood Monastery, 700 Bridge St., Manchester, 03104; or to the Donald L. Cusson Scholarship Fund, c/o St. Anselm College, 100 St. Anselm Drive, Manchester 03102.

To leave a message of condolence, please go to: www.lambertfuneralhome.com




Published in Union Leader on Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
4
Calling hours
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory
Funeral services provided by
Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory
1799 Elm St
Manchester, NH 03104
603-625-6951
Memories & Condolences

October 1, 2020
Margie..my loving sister...it is so difficult to have to accept that you have left us for Paradis, but I must. You were called by our Lord to join him for eternity. We were together on this earth for 77 years...we are a very small family but always here for each other. We will meet again, so only staying "adieu" temporarily. Rest in peace my dear sister. You put up a valiant fight these last 3 years..was so proud of your positive attitude. Love, Jack
John De Redon
Brother
October 1, 2020
My dear friend Margie I was blessed with the chance to have met you and im honored to have had the chance to help and care for your needs and for the years and times we shared. We clicked from the moment we met with your kind soul big heart and beautiful smile you had the ability to make any day better. Always finding the positive in things.
im so greatful that god gave me the chance to meet someone like you. My you rest in piece my friend. Until we meet again.
Tommy Fers
October 1, 2020
Remembering her wonderful and gentle soul will forever remain in our hearts. May care and love of those around you provide comfort and peace to get you through the days ahead. My most sincere condolences. May she rest in peace!
Tommy Fers
Friend
October 1, 2020
My beloved sister Margie, we were blessed to share almost 73 1/2 years together and I cannot say goodbye to you, but I can say I will see you again for eternity! So many wonderful memories, growing up together, sharing, laughing, crying, arguing as siblings do, but always there for each other. I will love you always and forever, your baby sister Mary.
Mary Mielke
Sister
