Marguerite C. "Margie" Cusson, 77, died peacefully on September 27, 2020 after a period of declining health.
SERVICES: A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday (11/20) at 10 a.m. at St. Anthony of Padua Church, 172 Belmont St., Manchester. Committal prayers and encryptment will follow at Mt. Calvary Mausoleum, 474 Goffstown Rd., Manchester.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Precious Blood Monastery, 700 Bridge St., Manchester, NH 03104, or to the Donald L. Cusson Scholarship Fund, c/o St. Anselm College, 100 St. Anselm Dr., Manchester, NH 03102.
To leave a message of condolence, see the obituary at www.lambertfuneralhome.com