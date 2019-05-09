Guest Book View Sign Service Information Fournier-Hale Funeral Home - North Woodstock 144 Main Street P.O. Box 572 North Woodstock , NH 03262 (603)-745-3925 Memorial Mass 11:00 AM St. Joseph's Church Church Street Lincoln , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

NORTH WOODSTOCK - Marguerite "Peg" L'heureux Desjardins, 92, formerly a resident of North Woodstock, passed into eternal life on Wednesday, April 17, 2019, in Grafton County Nursing Home, Haverhill, after a lengthy illness.



Born on July 27, 1926, in Holden, Mass., and raised in Salem, Mass., she was the daughter of Raoul and Yvonne (Bouchard) L' heureux.



She was united into marriage to Conrad Jean Desjardins on Jan. 24, 1951, in Salem, Mass. He preceded her in death on Dec. 19, 2016, after sharing 65 blissful years of marriage together.



Marguerite was a graduate of Academia St. Joseph of Salem, Mass. After graduation, she enrolled at St. Joseph's School of Nursing in Nashua, and after earning her degree she worked as a nurse at Salem Hospital in Salem, Mass.



In January 1951, she married her best friend Conrad and together they raised four sons. After her children attended school, Peg returned to her passion for nursing as a floating nurse in North Shore area of Massachusetts. Her natural gift was always serving people, which was exemplified through mentoring and being preceptor to many nurses, sharing the wisdom and experience she has gained over the years.



After her retirement and settling in Conway, she pursued her love of gardening, golfing, skiing and traveling. Together Peg and Conrad enjoyed many trips golfing with friends and spent many days and nights at the sporting events of their grandchildren.



She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, who turned each place she lived into a beautiful home. Marguerite was an active and devoted communicant of St. Joseph's Church in Lincoln, and strong in her Christian faith throughout her life setting an example for all who met her.



Family members include her son, Philip of Fremont, sons and daughters-in-law, Charles and Joanne of Columbia, S.C., George and Marybeth of Peabody, Mass., and Andre and Faith of North Woodstock; eight grandchildren, Emily Desjardins and her wife Vickie Shalian of Burlington, Mass., George Jr., of Salem, Mass., Conni Castagna Young and her husband Brian of Columbia, S.C., Danielle of Portland, Ore., Gabrielle of Columbia, S.C., Nicole Desjardins Coates and husband Michael of Greenbelt, Md., William and wife Christina of Burlington, Mass., and Joseph of Wakefield, Mass.; seven great-grandchildren, Joella, Harper, Hoyt, Logan, Adeline, Brooks and Genevieve; her sister, Emma Wright of San Antonio, Texas; her brother, Robert L'heureux and his wife Gloria of Salem, Mass.,; her sister-in-law, Claudette L'heureux of Deering; and nieces and nephews.



.



SERVICES: A memorial mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Monday, May 13, from St. Joseph's Church, Church Street, Lincoln. The Rev. David Kneeland will officiate.



Fournier-Hale Funeral Home, 144 Main St., North Woodstock, is in charge of arrangements.



