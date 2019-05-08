BERLIN - Marguerite Laflamme, 99, of Berlin, passed away on Wednesday, May 1, 2019, in the St. Vincent de Paul Rehab and Nursing Center.
Born in Milan on Dec. 28, 1919, she was the daughter of Mark and Eva (Jodrie) Peabody. She was a lifelong resident of the area.
Marguerite was a communicant of Good Shepherd Parish.
In addition, she was a talented knitter and crocheter. She loved country music and animals, especially her dogs. She enjoyed family reunions, and traveling to Florida with her husband in the winters.
Family members include her son, Richard Laflamme and his wife Jeannette of Milan; grandchildren, Michael Laflamme and his wife Victoria, Gary Morin, Shawn Morin, Derek Morin, Cathy Berthiaume; great-grandchildren; great-great-grandchildren; and nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She was predeceased by her husband, George Laflamme; a daughter, Beverly Morin; a granddaughter, Lisa Laflamme; her brothers, Weldon Peabody, Raymond Peabody and Archie Peabody; and sisters, Dorothy Fogg and Doris Peabody.
SERVICES: There are no services.
Interment will be in Hillcrest Cemetery in Milan.
Bryant Funeral Homes, Berlin and Gorham, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Union Leader on May 8, 2019