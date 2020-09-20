1/1
Marguerite "Peggy" (Rivet) Scott
1919 - 2020
Marguerite "Peggy" (Rivet) Scott passed away peacefully at the age of 100 with her family by her side on September 12, 2020. Born in Goffstown on December 21, 1919 she was the daughter of the late Remy Arthur Rivet and Marie Louise (Duguerchets) Rivet. She was wife of the late Raymond H. Scott Sr.

Marguerite was a lifelong resident of the Manchester area and attended local schools. Marguerite and Raymond owned and operated Scottie's Canteen Service. They opened the business during the war years, and for a time, while her husband was deployed with the U.S. Navy, she ran the business herself while raising their older son. They served lunch to local companies, including several companies located in the mill yard. She was also a volunteer with Meals on Wheels for several years.

Marguerite is survived by her sons, Raymond H. Scott Jr. and Gregory Scott; her grandchildren, Raymond Scott III, Samantha Scott and Joseph Scott; her great-grandchildren, Trevor, Cameron and Lincoln Scott; as well as several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by her brothers, Marcel and Louis Rivet.

Services will be held on Saturday, October 3rd at Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 243 Hanover St, Manchester. Family and friends are invited to gather beginning at 12pm with a memorial service to begin at 1pm. She will be laid to rest at Mount Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

To view Marguerite's online tribute, send condolences to her family, or for more information, visit www.phaneuf.net




Published in Union Leader on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
3
Service
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Phaneuf Funeral Homes & Crematorium
OCT
3
Service
01:00 PM
Phaneuf Funeral Homes & Crematorium
Funeral services provided by
Phaneuf Funeral Homes & Crematorium - Hanover Street
243 Hanover Street
Manchester, NH 03104
603-625-5777
