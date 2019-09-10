Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Maria E. (Giroux) Mancini. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary





Maria was a warm spirit that exuded joy, who loved life and spent her brief 55 years living it to the fullest.



After graduating from Litchfield High School in Connecticut and The Culinary Institute of America in 1984, she worked for many years in the hospitality industry.



Volunteering at local children's hospitals led Maria to return to school to pursue a career as a special education teacher, earning her master's degree in special education and teaching from Plymouth State University. She also completed 30 hours of schooling and more than 1,500 hours of training to become a board-certified behavior analyst. She spent nearly 20 years working with preschool children with autism within the Manchester school district in New Hampshire. Maria's joy was shared with her kids and she loved them all dearly.



When not at school attending to her students, she relished her time with friends and family, enjoying a simple meal or relaxing at the beach. The southern coast of Maine was her slice of heaven on earth and where she felt most connected to God. Her strong faith was on complete display throughout her battle with cancer. Maria's contagious smile never dimmed and her overflowing joy never ceased. Never did she complain or show self-pity, only concern for others. She displayed the grace of God until He brought her home.



In addition to her husband Paul, family members include her father, Donald Giroux and his wife Carla Kazanjian of Woodbury, Conn.; her brothers, Matt Giroux of Friday Harbor, Wash., and Luke Giroux and his wife Carol of West Hartford, Conn.; and her sister, Christina Hollister and her husband Tim of West Hartford, Conn. Her smile - and the confetti filled cards that spilled all over the floor when opened - will also be missed dearly by her nieces and nephews, Erica, Gabriella, Adam, Benjamin, Rachel, Olivia and Leah, as well as her aunts, uncles and cousins.



Maria was predeceased by her mother, Joan Giroux of Biddeford, Maine.



.



SERVICES: A memorial gathering will be held in her home, 5 Cranberry Lane, Litchfield, N.H., for Saturday, Sept. 14, beginning at noon.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute; or Live and Let Live Animal Rescue Farm and Sanctuary, 20 Paradise Lane, Chichester, N.H. 03258.



Cremation Society of New Hampshire is in charge of arrangements.



To view an online tribute, to send condolences, or for more information, please visit

LITCHFIELD - Maria E. (Giroux) Mancini, of Litchfield, died peacefully on Aug. 28, 2019, in her home after a lengthy battle with cancer.Maria was a warm spirit that exuded joy, who loved life and spent her brief 55 years living it to the fullest.After graduating from Litchfield High School in Connecticut and The Culinary Institute of America in 1984, she worked for many years in the hospitality industry.Volunteering at local children's hospitals led Maria to return to school to pursue a career as a special education teacher, earning her master's degree in special education and teaching from Plymouth State University. She also completed 30 hours of schooling and more than 1,500 hours of training to become a board-certified behavior analyst. She spent nearly 20 years working with preschool children with autism within the Manchester school district in New Hampshire. Maria's joy was shared with her kids and she loved them all dearly.When not at school attending to her students, she relished her time with friends and family, enjoying a simple meal or relaxing at the beach. The southern coast of Maine was her slice of heaven on earth and where she felt most connected to God. Her strong faith was on complete display throughout her battle with cancer. Maria's contagious smile never dimmed and her overflowing joy never ceased. Never did she complain or show self-pity, only concern for others. She displayed the grace of God until He brought her home.In addition to her husband Paul, family members include her father, Donald Giroux and his wife Carla Kazanjian of Woodbury, Conn.; her brothers, Matt Giroux of Friday Harbor, Wash., and Luke Giroux and his wife Carol of West Hartford, Conn.; and her sister, Christina Hollister and her husband Tim of West Hartford, Conn. Her smile - and the confetti filled cards that spilled all over the floor when opened - will also be missed dearly by her nieces and nephews, Erica, Gabriella, Adam, Benjamin, Rachel, Olivia and Leah, as well as her aunts, uncles and cousins.Maria was predeceased by her mother, Joan Giroux of Biddeford, Maine.SERVICES: A memorial gathering will be held in her home, 5 Cranberry Lane, Litchfield, N.H., for Saturday, Sept. 14, beginning at noon.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute; or Live and Let Live Animal Rescue Farm and Sanctuary, 20 Paradise Lane, Chichester, N.H. 03258.Cremation Society of New Hampshire is in charge of arrangements.To view an online tribute, to send condolences, or for more information, please visit www.csnh.com Published in Union Leader on Sept. 10, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Union Leader Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close