Maria Florencia Lucia (Zuzolo) Leone
of the West End, passed away on November 23, 2020. She was a loyal and dependable employee of Shriners Hospital for Children in Boston and the former North End Nursing Home. Beloved daughter of the late Giuseppe and Carmela (De Guglielmo) Zuzolo. Loving wife of the late Frank J. Leone. Loving devoted mother of Frank Leone and his wife Suzanne of Somerville, Maria C. Leone of the West End, Carmela Branco and her husband Louie of Londonderry, NH and Joseph P. Leone off the West End. Cherished grandmother of Tabitha, Nicholas, Christa, Jennifer, Frank and Sophia; great-grandmother of Cameron, Everly, Miles, Madilyn, Jordan and Grayson. Dear sister of Frank Zuzolo of Cambridge, Theodoro Zuzolo of ME and Aminda Daviduk of Kingston, NH. Also survived by loving nieces and nephews and a dear friend to many. Funeral services are private. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to: Shriners Hospital for Children, 51 Blossom St., Boston, MA 02114. For online condolences, please visit: www.watermanboston.com

Published in Union Leader on Nov. 25, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
J.S. Waterman Langone Chapel
580 Commercial Street
Boston, MA 02109
6175364110
November 24, 2020
PLease accept my deepest condolences. Maria was. so kind and always asking about me and my family with such sincerity. We will miss her at the shrine...
Elisa Zimmerman
Coworker
November 24, 2020
Maria took care of me and my brothers while we were growing up so our mother could work.
She had a heart as big as the universe. She always thought about her children and other people before herself.
Her loyalty and dedication to both her jobs was incredible.
She will be missed by all of us that love her.
She is in our Mother`s arms now and her husband Frank.
I love you my dear sister with all my heart.
I am so grateful for your love. You were there for me while I was ill.
Every day I will treasure the memories of our years together as sisters.
Dear Jesus please take care of her.
Aminda R Daviduk
Sister
