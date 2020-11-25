Maria took care of me and my brothers while we were growing up so our mother could work.

She had a heart as big as the universe. She always thought about her children and other people before herself.

Her loyalty and dedication to both her jobs was incredible.

She will be missed by all of us that love her.

She is in our Mother`s arms now and her husband Frank.

I love you my dear sister with all my heart.

I am so grateful for your love. You were there for me while I was ill.

Every day I will treasure the memories of our years together as sisters.

Dear Jesus please take care of her.



Aminda R Daviduk

Sister