MANCHESTER - Maria Kostyshak Graubart was born in Ambridge, Pennsylvania on August 10, 1924 to The Very Reverend Vasily Kostyshak and Theodosia Shesniak Kostyshak. She died in Manchester on February 7, 2019. In 1932, Maria moved with her family from Ambridge to Seymour, Connecticut, where her father had been named the Russian Orthodox parish priest. In 1937, when her father was transferred to the Manchester, New Hampshire parish of St. Peter and St. Paul, Maria remained behind in Seymour with her elder sister Eugenia to finish grade school. In Seymour, Maria's talent for art was first noticed and intensively nurtured by her school art teacher, Mary McNerney. Around 1939, Maria rejoined her family and attended Central High School in Manchester. In her long career, Maria Graubart was actively engaged in the artistic life of Manchester. Her formal education was devoted to art. She received a Diploma of Fine Arts from the Manchester Institute of Arts and Sciences, attended art pedagogy courses at Plymouth State College and the University of New Hampshire, and earned a bachelor's degree in Fine Arts from St. Anselm College, which was awarded summa cum laude. She was also deeply inspired by the four summers she spent on Monhegan Island at the summer studio of Mrs. Edward Knowlton and by the summers she spent with Boris and Margaret Train Samsonoff in Washington Depot, Connecticut, drawing and painting Connecticut landscapes and riding horses.



Maria's first teaching experience was as a children's docent at the Currier Gallery. She also taught in a children's summer program at the Gallery, and for a few years, at Central High School. From 1943, she taught drawing, painting, color theory, and design at the Manchester Institute, and from 1954 to 1958, she was the acting head of the Art Department there.



In 1960, Maria married Dr. Peter Graubart, who was then the Director of the Institute. Upon his death in 1965, she became Acting Director for one year. In 1966, Maria Graubart became the art librarian of the Manchester City Library, and in 1972, she took on the position of art librarian at the Currier Gallery, where she also trained volunteer docents. She retired in 1993.



Predeceased by her parents, husband, her sisters Eugenia Kostyshak Perry, Nadya (Ellen) Kostyshak Goldsmith, her brother, Andrew Kostyshak, and a nephew, Sergei Perry, she is survived by one sister, Beatrice Kostyshak Romaniec, her nephews Michael Kostyshak and Nicholas Goldsmith, and her nieces Eugenia Perry Linder, Catherine Romaniec Desai, Amelia Romaniec, Tanya Romaniec, Maria Kostyshak, and Johanna Goldsmith Laggis, as well as her step-daughter, Gertrud Graubart Champe.



SERVICES: She will be laid to rest at Mission Farm in Killington, Vermont in spring, beside her husband, Dr. Z. Peter Graubart.

