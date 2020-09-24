1/1
Maria L. Philibert
1950 - 2020
Maria L. (Nunes) Philibert, 70, of Manchester, passed away at Bedford Hills on Sunday September 20, 2020.

She was born in Philadelphia, PA on July 26, 1950, the daughter of Manuel and Ruth (Ferland) Nunes. She loved crafts, knitting and made beautiful hats. She also enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

Family members include her daughter, Lorraine "Lorri" Guest of Manchester; a son, Richard Philibert, Jr. of Manchester; four grandchildren, Ricky Pelczarski, Ryan Butler, Dylan Butler, and Lila Philibert; one great grandson, Austin Myers; two sisters, Karen Persutti of Londonderry and Ruthanne Boudreau of Manchester; and nephews, nieces, and cousins.

Calling ours will be at Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 243 Hanover St., Manchester on Saturday from 4 to 6 PM with funeral services to follow in the funeral home chapel at 6 PM. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations in Marie's memory be made to your favorite charity. To view an Online Tribute, send condolences to the family, or for more information, visit www.phaneuf.net.

Please note current restrictions limiting funeral home capacity to no more than 50%. Those in attendance are respectfully requested to wear face coverings and practice social distancing.


Published in Union Leader on Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Phaneuf Funeral Homes & Crematorium
SEP
26
Service
06:00 PM
Phaneuf Funeral Homes & Crematorium
Funeral services provided by
Phaneuf Funeral Homes & Crematorium - Hanover Street
243 Hanover Street
Manchester, NH 03104
603-625-5777
